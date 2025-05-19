SignauxSections
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez

Ia signal g

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 75%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
428
Bénéfice trades:
342 (79.90%)
Perte trades:
86 (20.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
716.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 801.58 USD
Bénéfice brut:
20 390.23 USD (156 625 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 636.08 USD (100 227 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
38 (536.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 616.73 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
15.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.85%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.71
Longs trades:
422 (98.60%)
Courts trades:
6 (1.40%)
Facteur de profit:
1.23
Rendement attendu:
8.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
59.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-193.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-553.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 602.52 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.94%
Prévision annuelle:
108.51%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 325.16 USD
Maximal:
5 269.68 USD (58.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
58.89% (5 267.97 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.18% (838.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 428
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +716.03 USD
Pire transaction: -2 802 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +536.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -553.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This is an exclusive trading signal based on an advanced strategy designed to trade the Forex market, with a special focus on gold (XAU/USD). The strategy is powered by an artificial intelligence system trained with historical and real-time data, capable of identifying high-probability patterns with great precision.

It uses a set of custom technical indicators and powerful analysis algorithms, developed to read the market more deeply than traditional systems. Thanks to this combination of technology and analysis, the signal can predict over 90% of the major price movements, helping traders make better and more timely decisions.

A signal powered by next-generation strategy, created for those who want to trade with an edge and improve their success rate in the financial markets.


Aucun avis
2025.05.20 03:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.83% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 03:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
