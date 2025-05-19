- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|428
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This is an exclusive trading signal based on an advanced strategy designed to trade the Forex market, with a special focus on gold (XAU/USD). The strategy is powered by an artificial intelligence system trained with historical and real-time data, capable of identifying high-probability patterns with great precision.
It uses a set of custom technical indicators and powerful analysis algorithms, developed to read the market more deeply than traditional systems. Thanks to this combination of technology and analysis, the signal can predict over 90% of the major price movements, helping traders make better and more timely decisions.
A signal powered by next-generation strategy, created for those who want to trade with an edge and improve their success rate in the financial markets.
