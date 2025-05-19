- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|428
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD+
|56K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This is an exclusive trading signal based on an advanced strategy designed to trade the Forex market, with a special focus on gold (XAU/USD). The strategy is powered by an artificial intelligence system trained with historical and real-time data, capable of identifying high-probability patterns with great precision.
It uses a set of custom technical indicators and powerful analysis algorithms, developed to read the market more deeply than traditional systems. Thanks to this combination of technology and analysis, the signal can predict over 90% of the major price movements, helping traders make better and more timely decisions.
A signal powered by next-generation strategy, created for those who want to trade with an edge and improve their success rate in the financial markets.
