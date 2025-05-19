SegnaliSezioni
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez

Ia signal g

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 75%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
428
Profit Trade:
342 (79.90%)
Loss Trade:
86 (20.09%)
Best Trade:
716.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 801.58 USD
Profitto lordo:
20 390.23 USD (156 625 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 636.08 USD (100 227 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (536.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 616.73 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
15.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.85%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.71
Long Trade:
422 (98.60%)
Short Trade:
6 (1.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
8.77 USD
Profitto medio:
59.62 USD
Perdita media:
-193.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-553.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 602.52 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
8.94%
Previsione annuale:
108.51%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 325.16 USD
Massimale:
5 269.68 USD (58.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
58.89% (5 267.97 USD)
Per equità:
12.18% (838.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 428
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +716.03 USD
Worst Trade: -2 802 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +536.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -553.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This is an exclusive trading signal based on an advanced strategy designed to trade the Forex market, with a special focus on gold (XAU/USD). The strategy is powered by an artificial intelligence system trained with historical and real-time data, capable of identifying high-probability patterns with great precision.

It uses a set of custom technical indicators and powerful analysis algorithms, developed to read the market more deeply than traditional systems. Thanks to this combination of technology and analysis, the signal can predict over 90% of the major price movements, helping traders make better and more timely decisions.

A signal powered by next-generation strategy, created for those who want to trade with an edge and improve their success rate in the financial markets.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.20 03:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.83% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 03:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.