|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|50
|USDCHF
|36
|NZDUSD
|13
|XAUUSD
|11
|ES
|11
|USDCAD
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|ESCash
|7
|BTCUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|BRN
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|XAGUSD
|2
|WT
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|XAUUSD.m
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|816
|USDCHF
|857
|NZDUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|ES
|247
|USDCAD
|100
|USDJPY
|167
|ESCash
|883
|BTCUSD
|962
|GBPUSD
|61
|BRN
|127
|ETHUSD
|10
|XAGUSD
|17
|WT
|22
|AUDUSD
|19
|XAUUSD.m
|29
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|13K
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|NZDUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|ES
|31K
|USDCAD
|23K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|ESCash
|3.7K
|BTCUSD
|3.9M
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|BRN
|220
|ETHUSD
|106K
|XAGUSD
|91
|WT
|45
|AUDUSD
|395
|XAUUSD.m
|2.9K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ForexClub-MT5 Real Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.63 × 18311
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.71 × 7
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 257
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.91 × 204
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.04 × 239
|
XMTrading-MT5
|2.63 × 8
|
FBS-Real
|3.77 × 61
|
VTMarkets-Live
|3.92 × 13
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|4.26 × 76
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.71 × 79
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|5.15 × 40
|
XMUK-MT5
|6.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|6.63 × 70
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.00 × 14
|
Swissquote-Server
|14.00 × 4
English Version
Black Swan Guardian — A copytrading strategy combining Smart Money concepts with volume analysis (Volume Profile, Order Flow) to capitalize on strong market movements before or during a Black Swan event.
Key Features:
✅ "Smart Money" tracking – Identifies absorption zones, liquidity clusters, and volume spikes at critical levels.
✅ Adapts to extreme conditions – Thrives in sharp rallies/crashes using VWAP, Delta, and volume anomalies.
✅ Low-frequency trading – Fewer trades but with high win probability, targeting "market sweeps."
How It Works?
-
Enters on breakouts from accumulation zones with surging volume.
-
Exits at distribution zones (POC) or when delta weakens.
-
Stop-Loss placed beyond liquidity clusters.
