English Version

Black Swan Guardian — A copytrading strategy combining Smart Money concepts with volume analysis (Volume Profile, Order Flow) to capitalize on strong market movements before or during a Black Swan event.

Key Features:

✅ "Smart Money" tracking – Identifies absorption zones, liquidity clusters, and volume spikes at critical levels.

✅ Adapts to extreme conditions – Thrives in sharp rallies/crashes using VWAP, Delta, and volume anomalies.

✅ Low-frequency trading – Fewer trades but with high win probability, targeting "market sweeps."

How It Works?

Enters on breakouts from accumulation zones with surging volume.

Exits at distribution zones (POC) or when delta weakens.

Stop-Loss placed beyond liquidity clusters.



