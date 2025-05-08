SinyallerBölümler
Yaroslav Yun

Black Swan Guardian

Yaroslav Yun
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
46 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 136%
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
170
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
160 (94.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (5.88%)
En iyi işlem:
961.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-103.65 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 986.54 USD (4 154 806 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-196.92 USD (4 091 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
58 (947.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 355.37 USD (56)
Sharpe oranı:
0.32
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.56%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.39%
En son işlem:
25 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
64.57
Alış işlemleri:
113 (66.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
57 (33.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
35.48
Beklenen getiri:
39.94 USD
Ortalama kâr:
43.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-19.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-5.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-103.65 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.48%
Yıllık tahmin:
20.29%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
105.15 USD (0.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.94% (105.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
41.19% (4 789.30 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 50
USDCHF 36
NZDUSD 13
XAUUSD 11
ES 11
USDCAD 10
USDJPY 9
ESCash 7
BTCUSD 6
GBPUSD 6
BRN 3
ETHUSD 3
XAGUSD 2
WT 1
AUDUSD 1
XAUUSD.m 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 816
USDCHF 857
NZDUSD 1K
XAUUSD 1.5K
ES 247
USDCAD 100
USDJPY 167
ESCash 883
BTCUSD 962
GBPUSD 61
BRN 127
ETHUSD 10
XAGUSD 17
WT 22
AUDUSD 19
XAUUSD.m 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 13K
USDCHF 2.1K
NZDUSD 23K
XAUUSD 52K
ES 31K
USDCAD 23K
USDJPY 3.1K
ESCash 3.7K
BTCUSD 3.9M
GBPUSD 1.3K
BRN 220
ETHUSD 106K
XAGUSD 91
WT 45
AUDUSD 395
XAUUSD.m 2.9K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +961.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -104 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 56
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +947.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ForexClub-MT5 Real Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.63 × 18311
Darwinex-Live
0.71 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.75 × 257
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 204
ICMarkets-MT5
1.04 × 239
XMTrading-MT5
2.63 × 8
FBS-Real
3.77 × 61
VTMarkets-Live
3.92 × 13
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
4.26 × 76
Alpari-MT5
4.71 × 79
XMGlobal-MT5
5.15 × 40
XMUK-MT5
6.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
6.63 × 70
RoboForex-Pro
10.00 × 14
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 4
English Version

Black Swan Guardian — A copytrading strategy combining Smart Money concepts with volume analysis (Volume Profile, Order Flow) to capitalize on strong market movements before or during a Black Swan event.

Key Features:

 "Smart Money" tracking – Identifies absorption zones, liquidity clusters, and volume spikes at critical levels.
 Adapts to extreme conditions – Thrives in sharp rallies/crashes using VWAP, Delta, and volume anomalies.
 Low-frequency trading – Fewer trades but with high win probability, targeting "market sweeps."

How It Works?

  • Enters on breakouts from accumulation zones with surging volume.

  • Exits at distribution zones (POC) or when delta weakens.

  • Stop-Loss placed beyond liquidity clusters.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 23:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 306 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 03:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 12:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 11:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 10:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 14:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.04 13:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.16 10:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Black Swan Guardian
Ayda 30 USD
136%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
46
0%
170
94%
100%
35.47
39.94
USD
41%
1:100
Kopyala

