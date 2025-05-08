SegnaliSezioni
Yaroslav Yun

Black Swan Guardian

Yaroslav Yun
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
46 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 136%
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
170
Profit Trade:
160 (94.11%)
Loss Trade:
10 (5.88%)
Best Trade:
961.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-103.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 986.54 USD (4 154 806 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-196.92 USD (4 091 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (947.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 355.37 USD (56)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.32
Attività di trading:
99.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.39%
Ultimo trade:
24 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
64.57
Long Trade:
113 (66.47%)
Short Trade:
57 (33.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
35.48
Profitto previsto:
39.94 USD
Profitto medio:
43.67 USD
Perdita media:
-19.69 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-5.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-103.65 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.48%
Previsione annuale:
20.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
105.15 USD (0.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.94% (105.15 USD)
Per equità:
41.19% (4 789.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 50
USDCHF 36
NZDUSD 13
XAUUSD 11
ES 11
USDCAD 10
USDJPY 9
ESCash 7
BTCUSD 6
GBPUSD 6
BRN 3
ETHUSD 3
XAGUSD 2
WT 1
AUDUSD 1
XAUUSD.m 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 816
USDCHF 857
NZDUSD 1K
XAUUSD 1.5K
ES 247
USDCAD 100
USDJPY 167
ESCash 883
BTCUSD 962
GBPUSD 61
BRN 127
ETHUSD 10
XAGUSD 17
WT 22
AUDUSD 19
XAUUSD.m 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 13K
USDCHF 2.1K
NZDUSD 23K
XAUUSD 52K
ES 31K
USDCAD 23K
USDJPY 3.1K
ESCash 3.7K
BTCUSD 3.9M
GBPUSD 1.3K
BRN 220
ETHUSD 106K
XAGUSD 91
WT 45
AUDUSD 395
XAUUSD.m 2.9K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +961.80 USD
Worst Trade: -104 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 56
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +947.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexClub-MT5 Real Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.63 × 18311
Darwinex-Live
0.71 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.75 × 257
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 204
ICMarkets-MT5
1.04 × 239
XMTrading-MT5
2.63 × 8
FBS-Real
3.77 × 61
VTMarkets-Live
3.92 × 13
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
4.26 × 76
Alpari-MT5
4.71 × 79
XMGlobal-MT5
5.15 × 40
XMUK-MT5
6.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
6.63 × 70
RoboForex-Pro
10.00 × 14
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 4
English Version

Black Swan Guardian — A copytrading strategy combining Smart Money concepts with volume analysis (Volume Profile, Order Flow) to capitalize on strong market movements before or during a Black Swan event.

Key Features:

 "Smart Money" tracking – Identifies absorption zones, liquidity clusters, and volume spikes at critical levels.
 Adapts to extreme conditions – Thrives in sharp rallies/crashes using VWAP, Delta, and volume anomalies.
 Low-frequency trading – Fewer trades but with high win probability, targeting "market sweeps."

How It Works?

  • Enters on breakouts from accumulation zones with surging volume.

  • Exits at distribution zones (POC) or when delta weakens.

  • Stop-Loss placed beyond liquidity clusters.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 23:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 306 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 03:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 12:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 11:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 10:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 14:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.04 13:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.16 10:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
