|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|50
|USDCHF
|36
|NZDUSD
|13
|XAUUSD
|11
|ES
|11
|USDCAD
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|ESCash
|7
|BTCUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|BRN
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|XAGUSD
|2
|WT
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|XAUUSD.m
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|816
|USDCHF
|857
|NZDUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|ES
|247
|USDCAD
|100
|USDJPY
|167
|ESCash
|883
|BTCUSD
|962
|GBPUSD
|61
|BRN
|127
|ETHUSD
|10
|XAGUSD
|17
|WT
|22
|AUDUSD
|19
|XAUUSD.m
|29
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|13K
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|NZDUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|ES
|31K
|USDCAD
|23K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|ESCash
|3.7K
|BTCUSD
|3.9M
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|BRN
|220
|ETHUSD
|106K
|XAGUSD
|91
|WT
|45
|AUDUSD
|395
|XAUUSD.m
|2.9K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ForexClub-MT5 Real Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
English Version
Black Swan Guardian — A copytrading strategy combining Smart Money concepts with volume analysis (Volume Profile, Order Flow) to capitalize on strong market movements before or during a Black Swan event.
Key Features:
✅ "Smart Money" tracking – Identifies absorption zones, liquidity clusters, and volume spikes at critical levels.
✅ Adapts to extreme conditions – Thrives in sharp rallies/crashes using VWAP, Delta, and volume anomalies.
✅ Low-frequency trading – Fewer trades but with high win probability, targeting "market sweeps."
How It Works?
-
Enters on breakouts from accumulation zones with surging volume.
-
Exits at distribution zones (POC) or when delta weakens.
-
Stop-Loss placed beyond liquidity clusters.
