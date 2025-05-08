SignauxSections
Yaroslav Yun

Black Swan Guardian

Yaroslav Yun
0 avis
Fiabilité
46 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 136%
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
170
Bénéfice trades:
160 (94.11%)
Perte trades:
10 (5.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
961.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-103.65 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 986.54 USD (4 154 806 pips)
Perte brute:
-196.92 USD (4 091 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (947.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 355.37 USD (56)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
99.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.39%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
15 jours
Facteur de récupération:
64.57
Longs trades:
113 (66.47%)
Courts trades:
57 (33.53%)
Facteur de profit:
35.48
Rendement attendu:
39.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
43.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-19.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-5.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-103.65 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.67%
Prévision annuelle:
20.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
105.15 USD (0.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.94% (105.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
41.19% (4 789.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 50
USDCHF 36
NZDUSD 13
XAUUSD 11
ES 11
USDCAD 10
USDJPY 9
ESCash 7
BTCUSD 6
GBPUSD 6
BRN 3
ETHUSD 3
XAGUSD 2
WT 1
AUDUSD 1
XAUUSD.m 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 816
USDCHF 857
NZDUSD 1K
XAUUSD 1.5K
ES 247
USDCAD 100
USDJPY 167
ESCash 883
BTCUSD 962
GBPUSD 61
BRN 127
ETHUSD 10
XAGUSD 17
WT 22
AUDUSD 19
XAUUSD.m 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 13K
USDCHF 2.1K
NZDUSD 23K
XAUUSD 52K
ES 31K
USDCAD 23K
USDJPY 3.1K
ESCash 3.7K
BTCUSD 3.9M
GBPUSD 1.3K
BRN 220
ETHUSD 106K
XAGUSD 91
WT 45
AUDUSD 395
XAUUSD.m 2.9K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ForexClub-MT5 Real Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.63 × 18311
Darwinex-Live
0.71 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.75 × 257
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 204
ICMarkets-MT5
1.04 × 239
XMTrading-MT5
2.63 × 8
FBS-Real
3.77 × 61
VTMarkets-Live
3.92 × 13
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
4.26 × 76
Alpari-MT5
4.71 × 79
XMGlobal-MT5
5.15 × 40
XMUK-MT5
6.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
6.63 × 70
RoboForex-Pro
10.00 × 14
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 4
English Version

Black Swan Guardian — A copytrading strategy combining Smart Money concepts with volume analysis (Volume Profile, Order Flow) to capitalize on strong market movements before or during a Black Swan event.

Key Features:

 "Smart Money" tracking – Identifies absorption zones, liquidity clusters, and volume spikes at critical levels.
 Adapts to extreme conditions – Thrives in sharp rallies/crashes using VWAP, Delta, and volume anomalies.
 Low-frequency trading – Fewer trades but with high win probability, targeting "market sweeps."

How It Works?

  • Enters on breakouts from accumulation zones with surging volume.

  • Exits at distribution zones (POC) or when delta weakens.

  • Stop-Loss placed beyond liquidity clusters.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 23:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 306 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 03:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 12:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 11:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 10:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 14:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.04 13:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.16 10:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
