Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpEverest MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
20 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 22%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
161
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
128 (79.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
33 (20.50%)
En iyi işlem:
7.31 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
117.46 USD (15 129 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-43.01 USD (4 356 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (6.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8.84 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
46.70%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.04%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
11.28
Alış işlemleri:
78 (48.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
83 (51.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.73
Beklenen getiri:
0.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.92 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-6.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.60 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
30.56%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
6.60 USD (1.55%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.77% (6.64 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.34% (38.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 74
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.31 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.60 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.84 × 362
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 225
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.99 × 238
ICMarkets-MT5
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real5
2.00 × 37
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.11 × 757
MaxifyFX-Live
3.36 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.00 × 1
6 daha fazla...
NOTE: Same strategy as NoStress, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


İnceleme yok
2025.07.21 03:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.22 13:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 03:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 00:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 00:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.08 06:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 06:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 06:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.08 06:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 06:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
UpEverest MT5
Ayda 30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
374
USD
20
100%
161
79%
47%
2.73
0.46
USD
10%
1:200
