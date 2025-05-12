SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / NexG Academy
Victor Emanuel Barna

NexG Academy

Victor Emanuel Barna
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
21 hafta
1 / 12K USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 246%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
831
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
721 (86.76%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
110 (13.24%)
En iyi işlem:
181.54 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-90.95 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2 434.31 EUR (41 725 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 210.11 EUR (15 220 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
44 (142.52 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
181.54 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
63.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
114.39%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
40
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
12.02
Alış işlemleri:
347 (41.76%)
Satış işlemleri:
484 (58.24%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.01
Beklenen getiri:
1.47 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.38 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-11.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-3.62 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-90.95 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
9.74%
Yıllık tahmin:
119.97%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 EUR
Maksimum:
101.84 EUR (7.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.86% (91.85 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
71.79% (539.95 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 297
AUDCAD+ 218
GBPUSD+ 130
EURGBP+ 115
XAUUSD+ 22
USDCHF+ 18
ETHUSD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 9
SOLUSD+ 8
USDJPY+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 256
AUDCAD+ 624
GBPUSD+ 169
EURGBP+ 176
XAUUSD+ 91
USDCHF+ 66
ETHUSD+ -2
AUDUSD+ 15
SOLUSD+ 1
USDJPY+ 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 7.7K
AUDCAD+ 10K
GBPUSD+ 3.4K
EURGBP+ 2.8K
XAUUSD+ 2.4K
USDCHF+ 1K
ETHUSD+ -1.5K
AUDUSD+ 236
SOLUSD+ 64
USDJPY+ 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +181.54 EUR
En kötü işlem: -91 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +142.52 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.62 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔥 AUDCAD NexG - Dominate the Market with the Best Support 🔥

🔎 Recommended Broker: Ultima Markets (RAW ECN, 1:500 leverage)
💰 Minimum deposit: €500 | Recommended deposit: €1000
⏱️ Instant access to the most powerful signals


📈 Maximize Your Profits with AUDCAD!

Join our exclusive trading signal service, fully focused on the AUDCAD pair, designed to provide you with precision and results. By partnering with Ultima Markets, we ensure you the fastest execution with minimal delay.


💡 Why Choose AUDCAD Elite Signals?

  • High-quality signals: Tested and proven strategies.

  • Real-time updates: Constant market monitoring.

  • Dedicated support: Continuous assistance to optimize your trades.

  • Progressive price increase: For every 10 subscribers, the price will increase by $20, up to a maximum of $199/month. Hurry up to lock in the best price!


💵 Money-Back Guarantee

Not satisfied with the results? If you are not profitable, you can request a full refund directly from me in private. No risk, only opportunity.


🚀 Start trading like a pro now!
🔗 Subscribe now and take advantage of the current price before it increases! 🔗


Ortalama derecelendirme:
David Stanca
78
David Stanca 2025.05.12 14:25 
 

The provider is incredibly responsive and always willing to make adjustments to the strategy as needed. The strategy is performing really well, with very accurate signals that have led to great results so far. I highly recommend this service to anyone looking to improve their trading performance!

2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.03 08:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.01 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 12:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 15:38
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 09:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 08:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 01:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.16 15:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.16 15:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 07:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NexG Academy
Ayda 49 USD
246%
1
12K
USD
1.5K
EUR
21
0%
831
86%
63%
2.01
1.47
EUR
72%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.