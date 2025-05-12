SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / NexG Academy
Victor Emanuel Barna

NexG Academy

Victor Emanuel Barna
1 avis
Fiabilité
21 semaines
1 / 12K USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 243%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
823
Bénéfice trades:
713 (86.63%)
Perte trades:
110 (13.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
181.54 EUR
Pire transaction:
-90.95 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 421.37 EUR (41 397 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 208.49 EUR (15 220 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
44 (142.52 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
181.54 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
63.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
114.39%
Dernier trade:
28 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
11.91
Longs trades:
339 (41.19%)
Courts trades:
484 (58.81%)
Facteur de profit:
2.00
Rendement attendu:
1.47 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.40 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.99 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-3.62 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-90.95 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.39%
Prévision annuelle:
139.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 EUR
Maximal:
101.84 EUR (7.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.86% (91.85 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
71.79% (539.95 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 297
AUDCAD+ 216
GBPUSD+ 124
EURGBP+ 115
XAUUSD+ 22
USDCHF+ 18
ETHUSD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 9
SOLUSD+ 8
USDJPY+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 256
AUDCAD+ 620
GBPUSD+ 161
EURGBP+ 176
XAUUSD+ 91
USDCHF+ 66
ETHUSD+ -2
AUDUSD+ 15
SOLUSD+ 1
USDJPY+ 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 7.7K
AUDCAD+ 10K
GBPUSD+ 3.2K
EURGBP+ 2.8K
XAUUSD+ 2.4K
USDCHF+ 1K
ETHUSD+ -1.5K
AUDUSD+ 236
SOLUSD+ 64
USDJPY+ 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +181.54 EUR
Pire transaction: -91 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +142.52 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.62 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🔥 AUDCAD NexG - Dominate the Market with the Best Support 🔥

🔎 Recommended Broker: Ultima Markets (RAW ECN, 1:500 leverage)
💰 Minimum deposit: €500 | Recommended deposit: €1000
⏱️ Instant access to the most powerful signals


📈 Maximize Your Profits with AUDCAD!

Join our exclusive trading signal service, fully focused on the AUDCAD pair, designed to provide you with precision and results. By partnering with Ultima Markets, we ensure you the fastest execution with minimal delay.


💡 Why Choose AUDCAD Elite Signals?

  • High-quality signals: Tested and proven strategies.

  • Real-time updates: Constant market monitoring.

  • Dedicated support: Continuous assistance to optimize your trades.

  • Progressive price increase: For every 10 subscribers, the price will increase by $20, up to a maximum of $199/month. Hurry up to lock in the best price!


💵 Money-Back Guarantee

Not satisfied with the results? If you are not profitable, you can request a full refund directly from me in private. No risk, only opportunity.


🚀 Start trading like a pro now!
🔗 Subscribe now and take advantage of the current price before it increases! 🔗


Note moyenne:
David Stanca
78
David Stanca 2025.05.12 14:25 
 

The provider is incredibly responsive and always willing to make adjustments to the strategy as needed. The strategy is performing really well, with very accurate signals that have led to great results so far. I highly recommend this service to anyone looking to improve their trading performance!

2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.03 08:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.01 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 12:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 15:38
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 09:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 08:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 01:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.16 15:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.16 15:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 07:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
NexG Academy
49 USD par mois
243%
1
12K
USD
1.5K
EUR
21
0%
823
86%
63%
2.00
1.47
EUR
72%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.