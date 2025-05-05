SinyallerBölümler
Rafael Campolina Vidal

SlopeAIBot

Rafael Campolina Vidal
0 inceleme
23 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -15%
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 653
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 454 (87.96%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
199 (12.04%)
En iyi işlem:
53.79 USD
En kötü işlem:
-88.26 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 204.09 USD (215 520 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 336.28 USD (213 233 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
138 (27.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
81.39 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.22%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
64.09%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.53
Alış işlemleri:
476 (28.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 177 (71.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.90
Beklenen getiri:
-0.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
21 (-71.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-132.05 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-11.03%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
87%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
143.38 USD
Maksimum:
250.66 USD (25.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.92% (250.66 USD)
Varlığa göre:
24.46% (225.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Bra50 1489
GOLD 151
EURUSD 6
EURJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
Usa500 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Bra50 -25
GOLD -95
EURUSD -8
EURJPY -5
GBPUSD 0
Usa500 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Bra50 7.8K
GOLD -4.2K
EURUSD -768
EURJPY -671
GBPUSD -17
Usa500 164
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +53.79 USD
En kötü işlem: -88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +27.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -71.22 USD

SlopeAIBot is a next-generation AI-driven Forex trading system leveraging linear gradient optimization to exploit market inefficiencies with surgical precision. Designed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold), the bot dynamically adjusts its strategy by calculating the optimal "slope" of price movements, ensuring entries at statistically validated inflection points.

Core Algorithm:

  • Employs multivariate linear regression to model price trends, minimizing prediction errors via gradient descent.

  • Continuously recalibrates stop-loss/take-profit levels based on real-time volatility (ATR-adjusted) and risk/reward ratios (1:2 minimum).

  • Filters false breakouts using Z-score normalization to isolate high-probability trades.

Performance Highlights:

  • Backtested across 10+ years of data (2013–2023) with consistent annualized returns of 15–25% and max drawdown <12%.

  • Adaptive to regimes: Shifts between trending/ranging markets via a proprietary slope threshold (e.g., trades only when the 50-period gradient exceeds ±0.5%).

  • Zero lag: Executes in <50ms on VPS, with latency arbitrage protection.

Risk Management:

  • Position sizing follows Kelly Criterion (capped at 2% per trade).

  • Circuit breaker: Auto-pauses trading during black swan events (e.g., if daily volatility spikes >3%).

Requirements:

  • Recommended: Low-latency VPS, ECN account (raw spreads), 1H/4H timeframes.

  • Not suitable for scalpers or sub-15M charts.

Why SlopeAIBot?
"Trading is a curve-fitting problem—we just found the gradient." Join 1,200+ traders automating their edge.


