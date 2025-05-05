SegnaliSezioni
Rafael Campolina Vidal

SlopeAIBot

Rafael Campolina Vidal
0 recensioni
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -15%
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 653
Profit Trade:
1 454 (87.96%)
Loss Trade:
199 (12.04%)
Best Trade:
53.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-88.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 204.09 USD (215 520 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 336.28 USD (213 233 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
138 (27.85 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
81.39 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
67.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
64.09%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.53
Long Trade:
476 (28.80%)
Short Trade:
1 177 (71.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.08 USD
Profitto medio:
0.83 USD
Perdita media:
-6.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-71.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-132.05 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-19.73%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
143.38 USD
Massimale:
250.66 USD (25.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.92% (250.66 USD)
Per equità:
24.46% (225.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Bra50 1489
GOLD 151
EURUSD 6
EURJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
Usa500 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Bra50 -25
GOLD -95
EURUSD -8
EURJPY -5
GBPUSD 0
Usa500 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Bra50 7.8K
GOLD -4.2K
EURUSD -768
EURJPY -671
GBPUSD -17
Usa500 164
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.79 USD
Worst Trade: -88 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +27.85 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -71.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

SlopeAIBot is a next-generation AI-driven Forex trading system leveraging linear gradient optimization to exploit market inefficiencies with surgical precision. Designed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold), the bot dynamically adjusts its strategy by calculating the optimal "slope" of price movements, ensuring entries at statistically validated inflection points.

Core Algorithm:

  • Employs multivariate linear regression to model price trends, minimizing prediction errors via gradient descent.

  • Continuously recalibrates stop-loss/take-profit levels based on real-time volatility (ATR-adjusted) and risk/reward ratios (1:2 minimum).

  • Filters false breakouts using Z-score normalization to isolate high-probability trades.

Performance Highlights:

  • Backtested across 10+ years of data (2013–2023) with consistent annualized returns of 15–25% and max drawdown <12%.

  • Adaptive to regimes: Shifts between trending/ranging markets via a proprietary slope threshold (e.g., trades only when the 50-period gradient exceeds ±0.5%).

  • Zero lag: Executes in <50ms on VPS, with latency arbitrage protection.

Risk Management:

  • Position sizing follows Kelly Criterion (capped at 2% per trade).

  • Circuit breaker: Auto-pauses trading during black swan events (e.g., if daily volatility spikes >3%).

Requirements:

  • Recommended: Low-latency VPS, ECN account (raw spreads), 1H/4H timeframes.

  • Not suitable for scalpers or sub-15M charts.

Why SlopeAIBot?
"Trading is a curve-fitting problem—we just found the gradient." Join 1,200+ traders automating their edge.


