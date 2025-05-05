SignauxSections
Rafael Campolina Vidal

SlopeAIBot

Rafael Campolina Vidal
0 avis
23 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -15%
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 653
Bénéfice trades:
1 454 (87.96%)
Perte trades:
199 (12.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
53.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-88.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 204.09 USD (215 520 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 336.28 USD (213 233 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
138 (27.85 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
81.39 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
67.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
64.09%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.53
Longs trades:
476 (28.80%)
Courts trades:
1 177 (71.20%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-0.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-71.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-132.05 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-21.30%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
143.38 USD
Maximal:
250.66 USD (25.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.92% (250.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.46% (225.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Bra50 1489
GOLD 151
EURUSD 6
EURJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
Usa500 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Bra50 -25
GOLD -95
EURUSD -8
EURJPY -5
GBPUSD 0
Usa500 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Bra50 7.8K
GOLD -4.2K
EURUSD -768
EURJPY -671
GBPUSD -17
Usa500 164
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +53.79 USD
Pire transaction: -88 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +27.85 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -71.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

SlopeAIBot is a next-generation AI-driven Forex trading system leveraging linear gradient optimization to exploit market inefficiencies with surgical precision. Designed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold), the bot dynamically adjusts its strategy by calculating the optimal "slope" of price movements, ensuring entries at statistically validated inflection points.

Core Algorithm:

  • Employs multivariate linear regression to model price trends, minimizing prediction errors via gradient descent.

  • Continuously recalibrates stop-loss/take-profit levels based on real-time volatility (ATR-adjusted) and risk/reward ratios (1:2 minimum).

  • Filters false breakouts using Z-score normalization to isolate high-probability trades.

Performance Highlights:

  • Backtested across 10+ years of data (2013–2023) with consistent annualized returns of 15–25% and max drawdown <12%.

  • Adaptive to regimes: Shifts between trending/ranging markets via a proprietary slope threshold (e.g., trades only when the 50-period gradient exceeds ±0.5%).

  • Zero lag: Executes in <50ms on VPS, with latency arbitrage protection.

Risk Management:

  • Position sizing follows Kelly Criterion (capped at 2% per trade).

  • Circuit breaker: Auto-pauses trading during black swan events (e.g., if daily volatility spikes >3%).

Requirements:

  • Recommended: Low-latency VPS, ECN account (raw spreads), 1H/4H timeframes.

  • Not suitable for scalpers or sub-15M charts.

Why SlopeAIBot?
"Trading is a curve-fitting problem—we just found the gradient." Join 1,200+ traders automating their edge.


Aucun avis
