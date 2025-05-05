- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Bra50
|1489
|GOLD
|151
|EURUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|Usa500
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Bra50
|-25
|GOLD
|-95
|EURUSD
|-8
|EURJPY
|-5
|GBPUSD
|0
|Usa500
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Bra50
|7.8K
|GOLD
|-4.2K
|EURUSD
|-768
|EURJPY
|-671
|GBPUSD
|-17
|Usa500
|164
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
SlopeAIBot is a next-generation AI-driven Forex trading system leveraging linear gradient optimization to exploit market inefficiencies with surgical precision. Designed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold), the bot dynamically adjusts its strategy by calculating the optimal "slope" of price movements, ensuring entries at statistically validated inflection points.
Core Algorithm:
-
Employs multivariate linear regression to model price trends, minimizing prediction errors via gradient descent.
-
Continuously recalibrates stop-loss/take-profit levels based on real-time volatility (ATR-adjusted) and risk/reward ratios (1:2 minimum).
-
Filters false breakouts using Z-score normalization to isolate high-probability trades.
Performance Highlights:
-
Backtested across 10+ years of data (2013–2023) with consistent annualized returns of 15–25% and max drawdown <12%.
-
Adaptive to regimes: Shifts between trending/ranging markets via a proprietary slope threshold (e.g., trades only when the 50-period gradient exceeds ±0.5%).
-
Zero lag: Executes in <50ms on VPS, with latency arbitrage protection.
Risk Management:
-
Position sizing follows Kelly Criterion (capped at 2% per trade).
-
Circuit breaker: Auto-pauses trading during black swan events (e.g., if daily volatility spikes >3%).
Requirements:
-
Recommended: Low-latency VPS, ECN account (raw spreads), 1H/4H timeframes.
-
Not suitable for scalpers or sub-15M charts.
Why SlopeAIBot?
"Trading is a curve-fitting problem—we just found the gradient." Join 1,200+ traders automating their edge.
