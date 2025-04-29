The MaxAiTrader v2 signal on MQL5 is a MetaTrader 5 trading signal launched on April 29, 2025. It operates on the ICTrading-MT5-4 platform with a leverage of 1:500. Currently, subscription is not permitted and will be enabled when trading starts.





📈 Performance Overview

Growth : 28.93%

Profit : €2,471.80

Balance & Equity : €11,471.80

Initial Deposit : €7,000

Additional Deposits : €2,000

Total Trades : 286

Winning Trades : 275 (96.15%)

Losing Trades : 11 (3.85%)

Best Trade : €72.72

Worst Trade : -€148.34

Average Holding Time : 51 minutes

Trades per Week : 45

Monthly Growth: 9.71%





📊 Risk and Strategy Metrics

Profit Factor : 12.69

Sharpe Ratio : 0.78

Expected Payoff per Trade : €8.64

Average Profit per Trade : €9.76

Average Loss per Trade : -€19.22

Maximum Consecutive Wins : 62 trades (€421.30)

Maximum Consecutive Losses : 2 trades (-€0.27)

Maximum Drawdown by Balance : 1.70% (€153.66)

Relative Drawdown by Balance : 1.39%

Relative Drawdown by Equity : 0.00%

Recovery Factor : 16.09

Algo Trading Usage: 99%





⚠️ Considerations

The signal has demonstrated a high win rate and low drawdown, indicating a potentially robust trading strategy. However, the high frequency of trades (averaging 45 per week) may impact copying performance, especially for accounts with different execution speeds or broker conditions. Additionally, as the account is relatively new, the trading results may be of random nature.

For more details, visit the MaxAiTrader.com



