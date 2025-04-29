- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|614
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US30
|5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US30
|623K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
The MaxAiTrader v2 signal on MQL5 is a MetaTrader 5 trading signal launched on April 29, 2025. It operates on the ICTrading-MT5-4 platform with a leverage of 1:500. Currently, subscription is not permitted and will be enabled when trading starts.
📈 Performance Overview
-
Growth: 28.93%
-
Profit: €2,471.80
-
Balance & Equity: €11,471.80
-
Initial Deposit: €7,000
-
Additional Deposits: €2,000
-
Total Trades: 286
-
Winning Trades: 275 (96.15%)
-
Losing Trades: 11 (3.85%)
-
Best Trade: €72.72
-
Worst Trade: -€148.34
-
Average Holding Time: 51 minutes
-
Trades per Week: 45
-
Monthly Growth: 9.71%
📊 Risk and Strategy Metrics
-
Profit Factor: 12.69
-
Sharpe Ratio: 0.78
-
Expected Payoff per Trade: €8.64
-
Average Profit per Trade: €9.76
-
Average Loss per Trade: -€19.22
-
Maximum Consecutive Wins: 62 trades (€421.30)
-
Maximum Consecutive Losses: 2 trades (-€0.27)
-
Maximum Drawdown by Balance: 1.70% (€153.66)
-
Relative Drawdown by Balance: 1.39%
-
Relative Drawdown by Equity: 0.00%
-
Recovery Factor: 16.09
-
Algo Trading Usage: 99%
⚠️ Considerations
The signal has demonstrated a high win rate and low drawdown, indicating a potentially robust trading strategy. However, the high frequency of trades (averaging 45 per week) may impact copying performance, especially for accounts with different execution speeds or broker conditions. Additionally, as the account is relatively new, the trading results may be of random nature.
For more details, visit the MaxAiTrader.com
USD
EUR
EUR