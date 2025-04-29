SinyallerBölümler
Daniel Christian Krings

MaxAiTrader v2

Daniel Christian Krings
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
31 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 56%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
614
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
590 (96.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
24 (3.91%)
En iyi işlem:
72.72 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-148.34 EUR
Brüt kâr:
5 260.96 EUR (659 746 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-903.67 EUR (36 831 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
72 (575.38 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
623.73 EUR (65)
Sharpe oranı:
0.55
Alım-satım etkinliği:
43.66%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.24%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
11.48
Alış işlemleri:
614 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.82
Beklenen getiri:
7.10 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
8.92 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-37.65 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-242.18 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-242.18 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
5.74%
Yıllık tahmin:
70.56%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
379.70 EUR (3.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.10% (379.70 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
26.81% (2 448.89 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 614
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 623K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +72.72 EUR
En kötü işlem: -148 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 65
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +575.38 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -242.18 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The MaxAiTrader v2 signal on MQL5 is a MetaTrader 5 trading signal launched on April 29, 2025. It operates on the ICTrading-MT5-4 platform with a leverage of 1:500. Currently, subscription is not permitted and will be enabled when trading starts.


📈 Performance Overview

  • Growth: 28.93%

  • Profit: €2,471.80

  • Balance & Equity: €11,471.80

  • Initial Deposit: €7,000

  • Additional Deposits: €2,000

  • Total Trades: 286

  • Winning Trades: 275 (96.15%)

  • Losing Trades: 11 (3.85%)

  • Best Trade: €72.72

  • Worst Trade: -€148.34

  • Average Holding Time: 51 minutes

  • Trades per Week: 45

  • Monthly Growth: 9.71%


📊 Risk and Strategy Metrics

  • Profit Factor: 12.69

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.78

  • Expected Payoff per Trade: €8.64

  • Average Profit per Trade: €9.76

  • Average Loss per Trade: -€19.22

  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 62 trades (€421.30)

  • Maximum Consecutive Losses: 2 trades (-€0.27)

  • Maximum Drawdown by Balance: 1.70% (€153.66)

  • Relative Drawdown by Balance: 1.39%

  • Relative Drawdown by Equity: 0.00%

  • Recovery Factor: 16.09

  • Algo Trading Usage: 99%


⚠️ Considerations

The signal has demonstrated a high win rate and low drawdown, indicating a potentially robust trading strategy. However, the high frequency of trades (averaging 45 per week) may impact copying performance, especially for accounts with different execution speeds or broker conditions. Additionally, as the account is relatively new, the trading results may be of random nature.

For more details, visit the MaxAiTrader.com


İnceleme yok
2025.09.12 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 13:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.26 13:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 14:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 17:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 13:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 13:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.29 15:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.29 15:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
