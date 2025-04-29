- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|614
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|623K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
The MaxAiTrader v2 signal on MQL5 is a MetaTrader 5 trading signal launched on April 29, 2025. It operates on the ICTrading-MT5-4 platform with a leverage of 1:500. Currently, subscription is not permitted and will be enabled when trading starts.
📈 Performance Overview
-
Growth: 28.93%
-
Profit: €2,471.80
-
Balance & Equity: €11,471.80
-
Initial Deposit: €7,000
-
Additional Deposits: €2,000
-
Total Trades: 286
-
Winning Trades: 275 (96.15%)
-
Losing Trades: 11 (3.85%)
-
Best Trade: €72.72
-
Worst Trade: -€148.34
-
Average Holding Time: 51 minutes
-
Trades per Week: 45
-
Monthly Growth: 9.71%
📊 Risk and Strategy Metrics
-
Profit Factor: 12.69
-
Sharpe Ratio: 0.78
-
Expected Payoff per Trade: €8.64
-
Average Profit per Trade: €9.76
-
Average Loss per Trade: -€19.22
-
Maximum Consecutive Wins: 62 trades (€421.30)
-
Maximum Consecutive Losses: 2 trades (-€0.27)
-
Maximum Drawdown by Balance: 1.70% (€153.66)
-
Relative Drawdown by Balance: 1.39%
-
Relative Drawdown by Equity: 0.00%
-
Recovery Factor: 16.09
-
Algo Trading Usage: 99%
⚠️ Considerations
The signal has demonstrated a high win rate and low drawdown, indicating a potentially robust trading strategy. However, the high frequency of trades (averaging 45 per week) may impact copying performance, especially for accounts with different execution speeds or broker conditions. Additionally, as the account is relatively new, the trading results may be of random nature.
For more details, visit the MaxAiTrader.com
USD
EUR
EUR