Daniel Christian Krings

MaxAiTrader v2

Daniel Christian Krings
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 56%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
614
Profit Trade:
590 (96.09%)
Loss Trade:
24 (3.91%)
Best Trade:
72.72 EUR
Worst Trade:
-148.34 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 260.96 EUR (659 746 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-903.67 EUR (36 831 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
72 (575.38 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
623.73 EUR (65)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.55
Attività di trading:
43.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.24%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
11.48
Long Trade:
614 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.82
Profitto previsto:
7.10 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.92 EUR
Perdita media:
-37.65 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-242.18 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-242.18 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.74%
Previsione annuale:
70.56%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
379.70 EUR (3.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.10% (379.70 EUR)
Per equità:
26.81% (2 448.89 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 614
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 623K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +72.72 EUR
Worst Trade: -148 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 65
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +575.38 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -242.18 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The MaxAiTrader v2 signal on MQL5 is a MetaTrader 5 trading signal launched on April 29, 2025. It operates on the ICTrading-MT5-4 platform with a leverage of 1:500. Currently, subscription is not permitted and will be enabled when trading starts.


📈 Performance Overview

  • Growth: 28.93%

  • Profit: €2,471.80

  • Balance & Equity: €11,471.80

  • Initial Deposit: €7,000

  • Additional Deposits: €2,000

  • Total Trades: 286

  • Winning Trades: 275 (96.15%)

  • Losing Trades: 11 (3.85%)

  • Best Trade: €72.72

  • Worst Trade: -€148.34

  • Average Holding Time: 51 minutes

  • Trades per Week: 45

  • Monthly Growth: 9.71%


📊 Risk and Strategy Metrics

  • Profit Factor: 12.69

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.78

  • Expected Payoff per Trade: €8.64

  • Average Profit per Trade: €9.76

  • Average Loss per Trade: -€19.22

  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 62 trades (€421.30)

  • Maximum Consecutive Losses: 2 trades (-€0.27)

  • Maximum Drawdown by Balance: 1.70% (€153.66)

  • Relative Drawdown by Balance: 1.39%

  • Relative Drawdown by Equity: 0.00%

  • Recovery Factor: 16.09

  • Algo Trading Usage: 99%


⚠️ Considerations

The signal has demonstrated a high win rate and low drawdown, indicating a potentially robust trading strategy. However, the high frequency of trades (averaging 45 per week) may impact copying performance, especially for accounts with different execution speeds or broker conditions. Additionally, as the account is relatively new, the trading results may be of random nature.

For more details, visit the MaxAiTrader.com


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 13:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.26 13:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 14:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 17:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 13:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 13:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.29 15:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.29 15:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
