Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Alwinson Forex Core MT STD
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Alwinson Forex Core MT STD

Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
25 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 32%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
75
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
44 (58.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
31 (41.33%)
En iyi işlem:
32.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-9.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
249.21 USD (16 301 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-87.35 USD (8 560 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (108.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
108.88 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
83.00%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
17.00
Alış işlemleri:
38 (50.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
37 (49.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.85
Beklenen getiri:
2.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.66 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9.52 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
14.92%
Yıllık tahmin:
181.01%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
9.52 USD (3.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.39% (9.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
83.56% (369.21 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDUSD.sv 37
AUDUSD.sv 37
XAUUSD.sv 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDUSD.sv 114
AUDUSD.sv 37
XAUUSD.sv 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDUSD.sv 3.6K
AUDUSD.sv 3K
XAUUSD.sv 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +32.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +108.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.05 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This account is dedicated to Forex trading, focusing specifically on the AUDUSD and NZDUSD currency pairs.

The strategy applied here is Correlation Trading, which takes advantage of the strong relationship between the AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs.
By analyzing their price movements and divergence patterns, I aim to identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing risk exposure.

Please note that this account may involve frequent trading activity, depending on market conditions and signals generated by my correlation strategy.

Feel free to review and monitor this trading signal.
If it aligns with your trading objectives, you're welcome to follow along.

For better alignment with this strategy and to minimize trading costs, it is recommended to use a broker that offers swap-free accounts (free swap), especially for those who hold positions overnight.

I am committed to maintaining consistent trading performance and strictly following my trading rules.
Therefore, I kindly ask that comments on trading decisions be kept to a minimum.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.


Broker Information:

In this project, I am using the TPFX Broker.
Please consider using my Referral Code: IBFRA0002 when registering.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.16 03:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 00:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 23:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 10:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.26 21:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.22 00:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 20:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 11:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 04:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 23:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 07:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.06 00:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 08:35
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 09:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
