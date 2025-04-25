This account is dedicated to Forex trading, focusing specifically on the AUDUSD and NZDUSD currency pairs.

The strategy applied here is Correlation Trading, which takes advantage of the strong relationship between the AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs.

By analyzing their price movements and divergence patterns, I aim to identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing risk exposure.

Please note that this account may involve frequent trading activity, depending on market conditions and signals generated by my correlation strategy.

Feel free to review and monitor this trading signal.

If it aligns with your trading objectives, you're welcome to follow along.

For better alignment with this strategy and to minimize trading costs, it is recommended to use a broker that offers swap-free accounts (free swap), especially for those who hold positions overnight.

I am committed to maintaining consistent trading performance and strictly following my trading rules.

Therefore, I kindly ask that comments on trading decisions be kept to a minimum.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.





Broker Information:

In this project, I am using the TPFX Broker.

Please consider using my Referral Code: IBFRA0002 when registering.