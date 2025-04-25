SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Alwinson Forex Core MT STD
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Alwinson Forex Core MT STD

Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 32%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
75
Profit Trade:
44 (58.66%)
Loss Trade:
31 (41.33%)
Best Trade:
32.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
249.21 USD (16 301 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-87.35 USD (8 560 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (108.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
108.88 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
96.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
17.00
Long Trade:
38 (50.67%)
Short Trade:
37 (49.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.85
Profitto previsto:
2.16 USD
Profitto medio:
5.66 USD
Perdita media:
-2.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-1.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.52 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
14.92%
Previsione annuale:
181.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
9.52 USD (3.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.39% (9.53 USD)
Per equità:
83.56% (369.21 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDUSD.sv 37
AUDUSD.sv 37
XAUUSD.sv 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDUSD.sv 114
AUDUSD.sv 37
XAUUSD.sv 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDUSD.sv 3.6K
AUDUSD.sv 3K
XAUUSD.sv 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +32.95 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +108.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

This account is dedicated to Forex trading, focusing specifically on the AUDUSD and NZDUSD currency pairs.

The strategy applied here is Correlation Trading, which takes advantage of the strong relationship between the AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs.
By analyzing their price movements and divergence patterns, I aim to identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing risk exposure.

Please note that this account may involve frequent trading activity, depending on market conditions and signals generated by my correlation strategy.

Feel free to review and monitor this trading signal.
If it aligns with your trading objectives, you're welcome to follow along.

For better alignment with this strategy and to minimize trading costs, it is recommended to use a broker that offers swap-free accounts (free swap), especially for those who hold positions overnight.

I am committed to maintaining consistent trading performance and strictly following my trading rules.
Therefore, I kindly ask that comments on trading decisions be kept to a minimum.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.


Broker Information:

In this project, I am using the TPFX Broker.
Please consider using my Referral Code: IBFRA0002 when registering.

2025.10.16 03:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 00:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 23:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 10:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.26 21:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.22 00:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 01:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 20:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 11:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 04:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 23:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 07:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.06 00:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 08:35
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 09:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
