Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Alwinson Forex Core MT STD

Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
0 avis
Fiabilité
25 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 32%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
75
Bénéfice trades:
44 (58.66%)
Perte trades:
31 (41.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
32.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-9.52 USD
Bénéfice brut:
249.21 USD (16 301 pips)
Perte brute:
-87.35 USD (8 560 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (108.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
108.88 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
96.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
83.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
17.00
Longs trades:
38 (50.67%)
Courts trades:
37 (49.33%)
Facteur de profit:
2.85
Rendement attendu:
2.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.66 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-1.05 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.52 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.92%
Prévision annuelle:
181.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
9.52 USD (3.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.39% (9.53 USD)
Par fonds propres:
83.56% (369.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDUSD.sv 37
AUDUSD.sv 37
XAUUSD.sv 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD.sv 114
AUDUSD.sv 37
XAUUSD.sv 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD.sv 3.6K
AUDUSD.sv 3K
XAUUSD.sv 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +32.95 USD
Pire transaction: -10 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +108.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.05 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This account is dedicated to Forex trading, focusing specifically on the AUDUSD and NZDUSD currency pairs.

The strategy applied here is Correlation Trading, which takes advantage of the strong relationship between the AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs.
By analyzing their price movements and divergence patterns, I aim to identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing risk exposure.

Please note that this account may involve frequent trading activity, depending on market conditions and signals generated by my correlation strategy.

Feel free to review and monitor this trading signal.
If it aligns with your trading objectives, you're welcome to follow along.

For better alignment with this strategy and to minimize trading costs, it is recommended to use a broker that offers swap-free accounts (free swap), especially for those who hold positions overnight.

I am committed to maintaining consistent trading performance and strictly following my trading rules.
Therefore, I kindly ask that comments on trading decisions be kept to a minimum.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.


Broker Information:

In this project, I am using the TPFX Broker.
Please consider using my Referral Code: IBFRA0002 when registering.

