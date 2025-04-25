If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/signals/subscribe.





When subscribing to my ReaNel signal, keep in mind the following things.

1.This strategy using Ichimoku combine with neural network with support and resistance for the grid.

2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $700 . If your account has less than $700, then you will carry increased risks.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 500 or more . Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. Use this recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71359

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server (https://www.accuwebhosting. com/ref/4789.html ). Don't forget this,it's very important!

7. Main pairs in AUD, CAD, NZD





in this business it is not how big your profit is at one time, but how long you can consistently make a profit.





