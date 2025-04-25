- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|117
|AUDCAD
|95
|EURJPY
|12
|EURNZD
|11
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDCHF
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|EURCHF
|5
|GBPNZD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NZDCAD
|51
|AUDCAD
|59
|EURJPY
|8
|EURNZD
|6
|CHFJPY
|10
|NZDCHF
|12
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|AUDCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|8
|GBPNZD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NZDCAD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|CHFJPY
|-894
|NZDCHF
|1K
|EURAUD
|868
|GBPCAD
|775
|AUDCHF
|775
|EURCHF
|659
|GBPNZD
|339
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.45 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 576
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.10 × 576
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.26 × 46
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.83 × 23
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.13 × 8
|
Axiory-Live
|2.23 × 127
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.07 × 59
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.23 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.50 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|4.67 × 15
|
Hankotrade-Live
|5.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|8.33 × 21
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.33 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|8.50 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.59 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.20 × 137
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|13.00 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|17.50 × 2
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|18.29 × 249
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/signals/subscribe.
When subscribing to my ReaNel signal, keep in mind the following things.
1.This strategy using Ichimoku combine with neural network with support and resistance for the grid.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $700. If your account has less than $700, then you will carry increased risks.
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 500 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.
4. Use this recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71359
5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.
6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server (https://www.accuwebhosting. com/ref/4789.html ). Don't forget this,it's very important!
7. Main pairs in AUD, CAD, NZD
in this business it is not how big your profit is at one time, but how long you can consistently make a profit.
