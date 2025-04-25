SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ReaNel 89
Adhi Krisna Dermawan

ReaNel 89

Adhi Krisna Dermawan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
22 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 71%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
İşlemler:
285
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
208 (72.98%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
77 (27.02%)
En iyi işlem:
35.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
361.31 USD (34 518 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-184.66 USD (22 616 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (15.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
55.76 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
36.59%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.23
Alış işlemleri:
153 (53.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
132 (46.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.96
Beklenen getiri:
0.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-1.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-22.01 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
6.77%
Yıllık tahmin:
82.20%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.24 USD
Maksimum:
33.76 USD (8.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.19% (33.76 USD)
Varlığa göre:
62.78% (258.63 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 117
AUDCAD 95
EURJPY 12
EURNZD 11
CHFJPY 11
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
AUDCHF 7
EURCHF 5
GBPNZD 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 51
AUDCAD 59
EURJPY 8
EURNZD 6
CHFJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
EURAUD 6
GBPCAD 6
AUDCHF 9
EURCHF 8
GBPNZD 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 3.3K
AUDCAD 2.6K
EURJPY 1.2K
EURNZD 1.3K
CHFJPY -894
NZDCHF 1K
EURAUD 868
GBPCAD 775
AUDCHF 775
EURCHF 659
GBPNZD 339
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.49 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.45 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 576
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 576
FusionMarkets-Live
1.26 × 46
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 23
itexsys-Platform
2.13 × 8
Axiory-Live
2.23 × 127
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.07 × 59
VantageInternational-Live
3.23 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.50 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
4.67 × 15
Hankotrade-Live
5.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
8.33 × 21
FBSTradestone-Real
8.33 × 6
PUPrime-Live
8.50 × 6
Tickmill-Live
8.59 × 22
RoboForex-Pro
9.20 × 137
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
Forex.com-Live 536
13.00 × 2
GBEbrokers-LIVE
17.50 × 2
FortunaMarkets-Server
18.29 × 249
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/signals/subscribe.


When subscribing to my ReaNel signal, keep in mind the following things.

1.This strategy using Ichimoku combine with neural network with support and resistance for the grid.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $700.  If your account has less than $700, then you will carry increased risks.

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 500 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. Use this recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71359

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server (https://www.accuwebhosting. com/ref/4789.html ). Don't forget this,it's very important!

7. Main pairs in AUD, CAD, NZD


in this business it is not how big your profit is at one time, but how long you can consistently make a profit.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 18:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 08:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.11 21:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.29 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.25 07:02
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.25 07:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 07:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
