Adhi Krisna Dermawan

ReaNel 89

Adhi Krisna Dermawan
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 71%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
285
Bénéfice trades:
208 (72.98%)
Perte trades:
77 (27.02%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
361.31 USD (34 518 pips)
Perte brute:
-184.66 USD (22 616 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (15.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
55.76 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
90.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.59%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.23
Longs trades:
153 (53.68%)
Courts trades:
132 (46.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1.96
Rendement attendu:
0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-1.49 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-22.01 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.11%
Prévision annuelle:
86.30%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
33.76 USD (8.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.19% (33.76 USD)
Par fonds propres:
62.78% (258.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 117
AUDCAD 95
EURJPY 12
EURNZD 11
CHFJPY 11
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
AUDCHF 7
EURCHF 5
GBPNZD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 51
AUDCAD 59
EURJPY 8
EURNZD 6
CHFJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
EURAUD 6
GBPCAD 6
AUDCHF 9
EURCHF 8
GBPNZD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 3.3K
AUDCAD 2.6K
EURJPY 1.2K
EURNZD 1.3K
CHFJPY -894
NZDCHF 1K
EURAUD 868
GBPCAD 775
AUDCHF 775
EURCHF 659
GBPNZD 339
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.77 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.49 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.45 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 576
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.09 × 575
FusionMarkets-Live
1.26 × 46
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 23
itexsys-Platform
2.13 × 8
Axiory-Live
2.23 × 127
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.07 × 59
VantageInternational-Live
3.23 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.50 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
4.67 × 15
Hankotrade-Live
5.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
8.33 × 21
FBSTradestone-Real
8.33 × 6
PUPrime-Live
8.50 × 6
Tickmill-Live
8.59 × 22
RoboForex-Pro
9.20 × 137
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
Forex.com-Live 536
13.00 × 2
GBEbrokers-LIVE
17.50 × 2
FortunaMarkets-Server
18.29 × 249
3 plus...
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/signals/subscribe.


When subscribing to my ReaNel signal, keep in mind the following things.

1.This strategy using Ichimoku combine with neural network with support and resistance for the grid.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $700.  If your account has less than $700, then you will carry increased risks.

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 500 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. Use this recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71359

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server (https://www.accuwebhosting. com/ref/4789.html ). Don't forget this,it's very important!

7. Main pairs in AUD, CAD, NZD


in this business it is not how big your profit is at one time, but how long you can consistently make a profit.


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 18:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 08:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.11 21:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.29 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.25 07:02
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.25 07:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 07:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
