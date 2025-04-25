SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ReaNel 89
Adhi Krisna Dermawan

ReaNel 89

Adhi Krisna Dermawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 71%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
285
Profit Trade:
208 (72.98%)
Loss Trade:
77 (27.02%)
Best Trade:
35.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
361.31 USD (34 518 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-184.66 USD (22 616 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (15.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
55.76 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
90.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.59%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.23
Long Trade:
153 (53.68%)
Short Trade:
132 (46.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.96
Profitto previsto:
0.62 USD
Profitto medio:
1.74 USD
Perdita media:
-2.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-1.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.01 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.96%
Previsione annuale:
86.30%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.24 USD
Massimale:
33.76 USD (8.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.19% (33.76 USD)
Per equità:
62.78% (258.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 117
AUDCAD 95
EURJPY 12
EURNZD 11
CHFJPY 11
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
AUDCHF 7
EURCHF 5
GBPNZD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 51
AUDCAD 59
EURJPY 8
EURNZD 6
CHFJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
EURAUD 6
GBPCAD 6
AUDCHF 9
EURCHF 8
GBPNZD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 3.3K
AUDCAD 2.6K
EURJPY 1.2K
EURNZD 1.3K
CHFJPY -894
NZDCHF 1K
EURAUD 868
GBPCAD 775
AUDCHF 775
EURCHF 659
GBPNZD 339
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.77 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.49 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.45 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 576
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 576
FusionMarkets-Live
1.26 × 46
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 23
itexsys-Platform
2.13 × 8
Axiory-Live
2.23 × 127
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.07 × 59
VantageInternational-Live
3.23 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.50 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
4.67 × 15
Hankotrade-Live
5.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
8.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
8.33 × 21
FBSTradestone-Real
8.33 × 6
PUPrime-Live
8.50 × 6
Tickmill-Live
8.59 × 22
RoboForex-Pro
9.20 × 137
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
Forex.com-Live 536
13.00 × 2
GBEbrokers-LIVE
17.50 × 2
FortunaMarkets-Server
18.29 × 249
3 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/signals/subscribe.


When subscribing to my ReaNel signal, keep in mind the following things.

1.This strategy using Ichimoku combine with neural network with support and resistance for the grid.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $700.  If your account has less than $700, then you will carry increased risks.

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 500 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. Use this recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71359

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server (https://www.accuwebhosting. com/ref/4789.html ). Don't forget this,it's very important!

7. Main pairs in AUD, CAD, NZD


in this business it is not how big your profit is at one time, but how long you can consistently make a profit.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 18:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 08:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.11 21:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.29 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.25 07:02
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.25 07:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 07:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ReaNel 89
30USD al mese
71%
0
0
USD
427
USD
22
96%
285
72%
90%
1.95
0.62
USD
63%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.