|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|117
|AUDCAD
|95
|EURJPY
|12
|EURNZD
|11
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDCHF
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|EURCHF
|5
|GBPNZD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|51
|AUDCAD
|59
|EURJPY
|8
|EURNZD
|6
|CHFJPY
|10
|NZDCHF
|12
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|AUDCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|8
|GBPNZD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|CHFJPY
|-894
|NZDCHF
|1K
|EURAUD
|868
|GBPCAD
|775
|AUDCHF
|775
|EURCHF
|659
|GBPNZD
|339
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.45 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 576
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.10 × 576
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.26 × 46
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.83 × 23
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.13 × 8
|
Axiory-Live
|2.23 × 127
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.07 × 59
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.23 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.50 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|4.67 × 15
|
Hankotrade-Live
|5.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|8.33 × 21
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.33 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|8.50 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.59 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.20 × 137
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|13.00 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|17.50 × 2
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|18.29 × 249
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/signals/subscribe.
When subscribing to my ReaNel signal, keep in mind the following things.
1.This strategy using Ichimoku combine with neural network with support and resistance for the grid.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $700. If your account has less than $700, then you will carry increased risks.
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 500 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.
4. Use this recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71359
5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.
6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server (https://www.accuwebhosting. com/ref/4789.html ). Don't forget this,it's very important!
7. Main pairs in AUD, CAD, NZD
in this business it is not how big your profit is at one time, but how long you can consistently make a profit.
