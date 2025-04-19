Account Specifications

Account Type : SWAP Free, Raw ECN

: SWAP Free, Raw ECN Minimum Capital Required : $1,000 USD

: $1,000 USD VPS Recommendation: Strongly advised for optimal performance

Trading Approach

Professional Automated Trading Signal Account

This signal account provides fully automated trading through a diversified portfolio of expert advisors strategically deployed across multiple instruments and timeframes.

There is no any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on use in the account!

Diversification Strategy

Our system utilizes specialized trading robots operating on:

Precious Metals: XAUUSD+

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD

Major Forex Pairs: GBPUSD+, USDJPY+

Stock Indices: NAS100, SP500, GER40

Each robot is specifically designed and optimized for its respective market and timeframe, providing comprehensive market coverage and risk diversification.

Key Benefits

Fully automated execution - no manual intervention required

Risk diversification across multiple markets and strategies

SWAP Free account eliminates overnight fees

Raw ECN ensures the best possible execution prices

Multi-timeframe approach for capturing various market opportunities

Subscribe to start receiving signals from our proven, diversified automated trading system today.