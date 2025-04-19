SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Eng Kolev Auto Trading
Atanas Kolev

Eng Kolev Auto Trading

Atanas Kolev
0 inceleme
23 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 434
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 150 (80.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
284 (19.80%)
En iyi işlem:
152.52 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-327.35 EUR
Brüt kâr:
7 487.39 EUR (3 336 237 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 577.14 EUR (2 744 053 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (174.18 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
277.80 EUR (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
86.90%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.28%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
57
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.08
Alış işlemleri:
802 (55.93%)
Satış işlemleri:
632 (44.07%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
6.51 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-26.68 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-67.82 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-380.09 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-21.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
103.34 EUR
Maksimum:
1 062.21 EUR (51.43%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
42.82% (1 062.33 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
69.18% (942.48 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 337
BTCUSD 282
NAS100 247
USDJPY+ 206
GBPUSD+ 146
SP500 114
GER40 77
GBPCAD+ 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ -484
BTCUSD 319
NAS100 -156
USDJPY+ 211
GBPUSD+ -152
SP500 367
GER40 -140
GBPCAD+ -67
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 6.3K
BTCUSD 453K
NAS100 -74
USDJPY+ 4.8K
GBPUSD+ 265
SP500 163K
GER40 -35K
GBPCAD+ -544
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +152.52 EUR
En kötü işlem: -327 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +174.18 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -67.82 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live
15.31 × 235
Professional Automated Trading Signal Account

Account Specifications

  • Account Type: SWAP Free, Raw ECN
  • Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
  • VPS Recommendation: Strongly advised for optimal performance

Trading Approach

This signal account provides fully automated trading through a diversified portfolio of expert advisors strategically deployed across multiple instruments and timeframes.

There is no any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on use in the account!

Diversification Strategy

Our system utilizes specialized trading robots operating on:

  • Precious Metals: XAUUSD+
  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD
  • Major Forex Pairs: GBPUSD+, USDJPY+
  • Stock Indices: NAS100, SP500, GER40

Each robot is specifically designed and optimized for its respective market and timeframe, providing comprehensive market coverage and risk diversification.

Key Benefits

  • Fully automated execution - no manual intervention required
  • Risk diversification across multiple markets and strategies
  • SWAP Free account eliminates overnight fees
  • Raw ECN ensures the best possible execution prices
  • Multi-timeframe approach for capturing various market opportunities
  • No any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on

Subscribe to start receiving signals from our proven, diversified automated trading system today.

İnceleme yok
