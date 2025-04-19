SignauxSections
Atanas Kolev

Eng Kolev Auto Trading

Atanas Kolev
0 avis
23 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 434
Bénéfice trades:
1 150 (80.19%)
Perte trades:
284 (19.80%)
Meilleure transaction:
152.52 EUR
Pire transaction:
-327.35 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
7 487.39 EUR (3 336 237 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 577.14 EUR (2 744 053 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (174.18 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
277.80 EUR (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
86.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.28%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
57
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.08
Longs trades:
802 (55.93%)
Courts trades:
632 (44.07%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.06 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
6.51 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-26.68 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-67.82 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-380.09 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-21.05%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
103.34 EUR
Maximal:
1 062.21 EUR (51.43%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
42.82% (1 062.33 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
69.18% (942.48 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 337
BTCUSD 282
NAS100 247
USDJPY+ 206
GBPUSD+ 146
SP500 114
GER40 77
GBPCAD+ 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -484
BTCUSD 319
NAS100 -156
USDJPY+ 211
GBPUSD+ -152
SP500 367
GER40 -140
GBPCAD+ -67
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 6.3K
BTCUSD 453K
NAS100 -74
USDJPY+ 4.8K
GBPUSD+ 265
SP500 163K
GER40 -35K
GBPCAD+ -544
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +152.52 EUR
Pire transaction: -327 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +174.18 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -67.82 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live
15.31 × 235
Professional Automated Trading Signal Account

Account Specifications

  • Account Type: SWAP Free, Raw ECN
  • Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
  • VPS Recommendation: Strongly advised for optimal performance

Trading Approach

This signal account provides fully automated trading through a diversified portfolio of expert advisors strategically deployed across multiple instruments and timeframes.

There is no any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on use in the account!

Diversification Strategy

Our system utilizes specialized trading robots operating on:

  • Precious Metals: XAUUSD+
  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD
  • Major Forex Pairs: GBPUSD+, USDJPY+
  • Stock Indices: NAS100, SP500, GER40

Each robot is specifically designed and optimized for its respective market and timeframe, providing comprehensive market coverage and risk diversification.

Key Benefits

  • Fully automated execution - no manual intervention required
  • Risk diversification across multiple markets and strategies
  • SWAP Free account eliminates overnight fees
  • Raw ECN ensures the best possible execution prices
  • Multi-timeframe approach for capturing various market opportunities
  • No any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on

Subscribe to start receiving signals from our proven, diversified automated trading system today.

Aucun avis
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 08:00
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 09:48
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 14:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.15 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 13:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 06:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 17:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 07:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 07:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 01:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 00:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
