|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|337
|BTCUSD
|282
|NAS100
|247
|USDJPY+
|206
|GBPUSD+
|146
|SP500
|114
|GER40
|77
|GBPCAD+
|25
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|-484
|BTCUSD
|319
|NAS100
|-156
|USDJPY+
|211
|GBPUSD+
|-152
|SP500
|367
|GER40
|-140
|GBPCAD+
|-67
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|6.3K
|BTCUSD
|453K
|NAS100
|-74
|USDJPY+
|4.8K
|GBPUSD+
|265
|SP500
|163K
|GER40
|-35K
|GBPCAD+
|-544
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|15.31 × 235
Account Specifications
- Account Type: SWAP Free, Raw ECN
- Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
- VPS Recommendation: Strongly advised for optimal performance
Trading Approach
This signal account provides fully automated trading through a diversified portfolio of expert advisors strategically deployed across multiple instruments and timeframes.
There is no any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on use in the account!
Diversification Strategy
Our system utilizes specialized trading robots operating on:
- Precious Metals: XAUUSD+
- Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD
- Major Forex Pairs: GBPUSD+, USDJPY+
- Stock Indices: NAS100, SP500, GER40
Each robot is specifically designed and optimized for its respective market and timeframe, providing comprehensive market coverage and risk diversification.
Key Benefits
- Fully automated execution - no manual intervention required
- Risk diversification across multiple markets and strategies
- SWAP Free account eliminates overnight fees
- Raw ECN ensures the best possible execution prices
- Multi-timeframe approach for capturing various market opportunities
- No any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on
Subscribe to start receiving signals from our proven, diversified automated trading system today.
