Atanas Kolev

Eng Kolev Auto Trading

Atanas Kolev
0 recensioni
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 434
Profit Trade:
1 150 (80.19%)
Loss Trade:
284 (19.80%)
Best Trade:
152.52 EUR
Worst Trade:
-327.35 EUR
Profitto lordo:
7 487.39 EUR (3 336 237 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 577.14 EUR (2 744 053 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (174.18 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
277.80 EUR (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
86.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.28%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
57
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.08
Long Trade:
802 (55.93%)
Short Trade:
632 (44.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.06 EUR
Profitto medio:
6.51 EUR
Perdita media:
-26.68 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-67.82 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-380.09 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
-21.05%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
103.34 EUR
Massimale:
1 062.21 EUR (51.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.82% (1 062.33 EUR)
Per equità:
69.18% (942.48 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 337
BTCUSD 282
NAS100 247
USDJPY+ 206
GBPUSD+ 146
SP500 114
GER40 77
GBPCAD+ 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ -484
BTCUSD 319
NAS100 -156
USDJPY+ 211
GBPUSD+ -152
SP500 367
GER40 -140
GBPCAD+ -67
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 6.3K
BTCUSD 453K
NAS100 -74
USDJPY+ 4.8K
GBPUSD+ 265
SP500 163K
GER40 -35K
GBPCAD+ -544
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +152.52 EUR
Worst Trade: -327 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +174.18 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -67.82 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live
15.31 × 235
Professional Automated Trading Signal Account

Account Specifications

  • Account Type: SWAP Free, Raw ECN
  • Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
  • VPS Recommendation: Strongly advised for optimal performance

Trading Approach

This signal account provides fully automated trading through a diversified portfolio of expert advisors strategically deployed across multiple instruments and timeframes.

There is no any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on use in the account!

Diversification Strategy

Our system utilizes specialized trading robots operating on:

  • Precious Metals: XAUUSD+
  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD
  • Major Forex Pairs: GBPUSD+, USDJPY+
  • Stock Indices: NAS100, SP500, GER40

Each robot is specifically designed and optimized for its respective market and timeframe, providing comprehensive market coverage and risk diversification.

Key Benefits

  • Fully automated execution - no manual intervention required
  • Risk diversification across multiple markets and strategies
  • SWAP Free account eliminates overnight fees
  • Raw ECN ensures the best possible execution prices
  • Multi-timeframe approach for capturing various market opportunities
  • No any high risky strategy as Grid, DCA, Martingel and so on

Subscribe to start receiving signals from our proven, diversified automated trading system today.

