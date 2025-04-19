Signalium – Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady Growth

This account is 100% manually traded, without any expert advisors or automated systems.

💱 SYMBOLS Traded:

• GBP/USD

• EUR/USD

• XAU/USD (Gold)

💵 Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $500 is recommended to copy trades effectively and benefit from the strategy.

"The strategy aims for a monthly return in the range of 5% to 20%, subject to market dynamics."



🚨 Markets can be unpredictable and sometimes move in unexpected ways.🎯 Make sure to manage your risk wisely by choosing the right lot size and only risking what you can afford to lose.🛡️ Protecting your capital is more important than trying to make fast profits.



⚡ Reduce Slippage:

For the best copying performance, it's highly recommended to use the same broker as the master account:

