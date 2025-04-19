SinyallerBölümler
Ali Eslamian

Signalium

Ali Eslamian
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
36 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1 804%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
193
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
156 (80.82%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
37 (19.17%)
En iyi işlem:
173.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-94.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 967.29 USD (32 927 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 450.89 USD (21 738 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (192.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
277.70 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
32.59%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
39.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.80
Alış işlemleri:
52 (26.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
141 (73.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.36
Beklenen getiri:
2.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-39.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-642.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-642.20 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
21.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
254.87%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
286.84 USD
Maksimum:
648.86 USD (157.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.07% (647.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
44.11% (319.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 141
EURUSD_o 46
XAUUSD_o 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD_o -144
EURUSD_o 596
XAUUSD_o 64
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD_o 832
EURUSD_o 6.7K
XAUUSD_o 3.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +173.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +192.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -642.20 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Signalium – Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady Growth

This account is 100% manually traded, without any expert advisors or automated systems.

💱 SYMBOLS Traded:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD
• XAU/USD (Gold)

💵 Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $500 is recommended to copy trades effectively and benefit from the strategy.
"The strategy aims for a monthly return in the range of 5% to 20%, subject to market dynamics."

🚨 Markets can be unpredictable and sometimes move in unexpected ways.
🎯 Make sure to manage your risk wisely by choosing the right lot size and only risking what you can afford to lose.
🛡️ Protecting your capital is more important than trying to make fast profits.


⚡ Reduce Slippage:
For the best copying performance, it's highly recommended to use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account



İnceleme yok
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 16:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 19:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 08:14
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Signalium
Ayda 30 USD
1 804%
0
0
USD
657
USD
36
0%
193
80%
33%
1.35
2.68
USD
44%
1:500
Kopyala

