Ali Eslamian

Signalium

Ali Eslamian
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
36 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1 804%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
193
Profit Trade:
156 (80.82%)
Loss Trade:
37 (19.17%)
Best Trade:
173.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-94.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 967.29 USD (32 927 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 450.89 USD (21 738 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (192.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
277.70 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
32.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
39.45%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.80
Long Trade:
52 (26.94%)
Short Trade:
141 (73.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
12.61 USD
Perdita media:
-39.21 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-642.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-642.20 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
23.93%
Previsione annuale:
290.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
286.84 USD
Massimale:
648.86 USD (157.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.07% (647.29 USD)
Per equità:
44.11% (319.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 141
EURUSD_o 46
XAUUSD_o 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD_o -144
EURUSD_o 596
XAUUSD_o 64
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD_o 832
EURUSD_o 6.7K
XAUUSD_o 3.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +173.70 USD
Worst Trade: -94 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +192.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -642.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Signalium – Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady Growth

This account is 100% manually traded, without any expert advisors or automated systems.

💱 SYMBOLS Traded:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD
• XAU/USD (Gold)

💵 Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $500 is recommended to copy trades effectively and benefit from the strategy.
"The strategy aims for a monthly return in the range of 5% to 20%, subject to market dynamics."

🚨 Markets can be unpredictable and sometimes move in unexpected ways.
🎯 Make sure to manage your risk wisely by choosing the right lot size and only risking what you can afford to lose.
🛡️ Protecting your capital is more important than trying to make fast profits.


⚡ Reduce Slippage:
For the best copying performance, it's highly recommended to use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 16:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 19:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 08:14
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
