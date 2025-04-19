- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD_o
|141
|EURUSD_o
|46
|XAUUSD_o
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD_o
|-144
|EURUSD_o
|596
|XAUUSD_o
|64
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD_o
|832
|EURUSD_o
|6.7K
|XAUUSD_o
|3.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Signalium – Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady Growth
This account is 100% manually traded, without any expert advisors or automated systems.
💱 SYMBOLS Traded:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD
• XAU/USD (Gold)
💵 Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $500 is recommended to copy trades effectively and benefit from the strategy.
"The strategy aims for a monthly return in the range of 5% to 20%, subject to market dynamics."
🎯 Make sure to manage your risk wisely by choosing the right lot size and only risking what you can afford to lose.
🛡️ Protecting your capital is more important than trying to make fast profits.
⚡ Reduce Slippage:
For the best copying performance, it's highly recommended to use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account
USD
USD
USD