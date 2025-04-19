- Croissance
Signalium – Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady Growth
This account is 100% manually traded, without any expert advisors or automated systems.
💱 SYMBOLS Traded:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD
• XAU/USD (Gold)
💵 Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $500 is recommended to copy trades effectively and benefit from the strategy.
"The strategy aims for a monthly return in the range of 5% to 20%, subject to market dynamics."
🎯 Make sure to manage your risk wisely by choosing the right lot size and only risking what you can afford to lose.
🛡️ Protecting your capital is more important than trying to make fast profits.
⚡ Reduce Slippage:
For the best copying performance, it's highly recommended to use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account
