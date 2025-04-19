SignauxSections
Ali Eslamian

Signalium

Ali Eslamian
0 avis
Fiabilité
35 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1 754%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
191
Bénéfice trades:
154 (80.62%)
Perte trades:
37 (19.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
173.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-94.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 949.69 USD (32 577 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 450.89 USD (21 738 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (192.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
277.70 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
32.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
39.45%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.77
Longs trades:
50 (26.18%)
Courts trades:
141 (73.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.34
Rendement attendu:
2.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.66 USD
Perte moyenne:
-39.21 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-642.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-642.20 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.68%
Prévision annuelle:
250.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
286.84 USD
Maximal:
648.86 USD (157.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.07% (647.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
44.11% (319.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 139
EURUSD_o 46
XAUUSD_o 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_o -161
EURUSD_o 596
XAUUSD_o 64
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_o 482
EURUSD_o 6.7K
XAUUSD_o 3.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +173.70 USD
Pire transaction: -94 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +192.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -642.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Signalium – Manual Trading Strategy | Low Risk, Steady Growth

This account is 100% manually traded, without any expert advisors or automated systems.

💱 SYMBOLS Traded:
• GBP/USD
• EUR/USD
• XAU/USD (Gold)

💵 Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $500 is recommended to copy trades effectively and benefit from the strategy.
"The strategy aims for a monthly return in the range of 5% to 20%, subject to market dynamics."

🚨 Markets can be unpredictable and sometimes move in unexpected ways.
🎯 Make sure to manage your risk wisely by choosing the right lot size and only risking what you can afford to lose.
🛡️ Protecting your capital is more important than trying to make fast profits.


⚡ Reduce Slippage:
For the best copying performance, it's highly recommended to use the same broker as the master account:
👉 LiteFinance – Open Account



Aucun avis
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 16:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 19:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 08:14
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 13:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
