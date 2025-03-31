- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|341
|XAUUSD
|198
|GBPUSD
|50
|US30
|44
|USDJPY
|42
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USTEC
|-91
|XAUUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|46
|US30
|-118
|USDJPY
|28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USTEC
|-45K
|XAUUSD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|US30
|-75K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰
📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.
⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.
💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.
🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.
💰 Instruments traded: US30, USTEC, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD
🔹 Minimum deposit: $300
🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill
🔹 Stop loss is used on every trade with a risk of 2–4% per position
🔹 Minimum leverage 1:200, recommended 1:500
🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider is strongly recommended
USD
EUR
EUR