Nice Trader OÜ

Techno Live

Nice Trader OÜ
0 inceleme
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 36 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -16%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
675
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
540 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
135 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
14.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-37.33 EUR
Brüt kâr:
989.01 EUR (234 151 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 067.30 EUR (346 841 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (61.34 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
61.34 EUR (29)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.13%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
27.41%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
53 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.43
Alış işlemleri:
410 (60.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
265 (39.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.93
Beklenen getiri:
-0.12 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.83 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.91 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-39.14 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-67.25 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
-29.65%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
154.62 EUR
Maksimum:
183.83 EUR (34.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
34.73% (183.80 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
8.86% (38.24 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 341
XAUUSD 198
GBPUSD 50
US30 44
USDJPY 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC -91
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 46
US30 -118
USDJPY 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC -45K
XAUUSD 4K
GBPUSD 2K
US30 -75K
USDJPY 1.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -37 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 29
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +61.34 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -39.14 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Instruments traded: US30, USTEC, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD

🔹 Minimum deposit: $300

🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill

🔹 Stop loss is used on every trade with a risk of 2–4% per position

🔹 Minimum leverage 1:200, recommended 1:500

🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider is strongly recommended


2025.06.09 06:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.22 16:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.21 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 07:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.02 15:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.01 15:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.01 15:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.03.31 18:27
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.31 18:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.31 18:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
