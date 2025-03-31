SegnaliSezioni
Techno Live

Nice Trader OÜ
0 recensioni
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 36 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -16%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
675
Profit Trade:
540 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
135 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
14.00 EUR
Worst Trade:
-37.33 EUR
Profitto lordo:
989.01 EUR (234 151 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 067.30 EUR (346 841 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (61.34 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.34 EUR (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
10.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.41%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
53 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.43
Long Trade:
410 (60.74%)
Short Trade:
265 (39.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.93
Profitto previsto:
-0.12 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.83 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.91 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-39.14 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-67.25 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.01%
Previsione annuale:
-12.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
154.62 EUR
Massimale:
183.83 EUR (34.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.73% (183.80 EUR)
Per equità:
8.86% (38.24 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 341
XAUUSD 198
GBPUSD 50
US30 44
USDJPY 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC -91
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 46
US30 -118
USDJPY 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC -45K
XAUUSD 4K
GBPUSD 2K
US30 -75K
USDJPY 1.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.00 EUR
Worst Trade: -37 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +61.34 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.14 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Instruments traded: US30, USTEC, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD

🔹 Minimum deposit: $300

🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill

🔹 Stop loss is used on every trade with a risk of 2–4% per position

🔹 Minimum leverage 1:200, recommended 1:500

🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider is strongly recommended


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.09 06:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.22 16:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.21 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 07:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.02 15:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.01 15:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.01 15:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.03.31 18:27
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.31 18:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.31 18:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
