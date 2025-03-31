- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|341
|XAUUSD
|198
|GBPUSD
|50
|US30
|44
|USDJPY
|42
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USTEC
|-91
|XAUUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|46
|US30
|-118
|USDJPY
|28
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USTEC
|-45K
|XAUUSD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|US30
|-75K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰
📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.
⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.
💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.
🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.
💰 Instruments traded: US30, USTEC, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD
🔹 Minimum deposit: $300
🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill
🔹 Stop loss is used on every trade with a risk of 2–4% per position
🔹 Minimum leverage 1:200, recommended 1:500
🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider is strongly recommended
