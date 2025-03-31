SignauxSections
Nice Trader OÜ

Techno Live

Nice Trader OÜ
0 avis
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 36 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -17%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
671
Bénéfice trades:
536 (79.88%)
Perte trades:
135 (20.12%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.00 EUR
Pire transaction:
-37.33 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
984.67 EUR (232 472 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 067.30 EUR (346 841 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (61.34 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
61.34 EUR (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
10.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
27.41%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
53 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.45
Longs trades:
408 (60.80%)
Courts trades:
263 (39.20%)
Facteur de profit:
0.92
Rendement attendu:
-0.12 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.84 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-7.91 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-39.14 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-67.25 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.39%
Prévision annuelle:
4.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
154.62 EUR
Maximal:
183.83 EUR (34.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.73% (183.80 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
8.86% (38.24 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 337
XAUUSD 198
GBPUSD 50
US30 44
USDJPY 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -96
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 46
US30 -118
USDJPY 28
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -47K
XAUUSD 4K
GBPUSD 2K
US30 -75K
USDJPY 1.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.00 EUR
Pire transaction: -37 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +61.34 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -39.14 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Instruments traded: US30, USTEC, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD

🔹 Minimum deposit: $300

🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill

🔹 Stop loss is used on every trade with a risk of 2–4% per position

🔹 Minimum leverage 1:200, recommended 1:500

🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider is strongly recommended


Aucun avis
2025.06.09 06:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.22 16:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.21 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 07:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.02 15:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.01 15:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.01 15:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.03.31 18:27
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.31 18:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.31 18:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
