|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|337
|XAUUSD
|198
|GBPUSD
|50
|US30
|44
|USDJPY
|42
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-96
|XAUUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|46
|US30
|-118
|USDJPY
|28
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-47K
|XAUUSD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|US30
|-75K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.20 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.08 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.60 × 55
|
FBS-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.45 × 76
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰
📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.
⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.
💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.
🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.
💰 Instruments traded: US30, USTEC, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD
🔹 Minimum deposit: $300
🔹 Recommended brokers: ICTrading, ICMarkets, Tickmill
🔹 Stop loss is used on every trade with a risk of 2–4% per position
🔹 Minimum leverage 1:200, recommended 1:500
🔹 Stable ForexVPS from a trusted provider is strongly recommended
USD
EUR
EUR