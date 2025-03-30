- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|749
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|640
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|67K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PlexyTrade-Server01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.18 × 44
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.31 × 2667
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.37 × 373
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.44 × 434
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.44 × 1785
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.47 × 1288
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.24 × 1153
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|4.67 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.55 × 40
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|10.00 × 1
-
Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
-
The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
-
This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
-
Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
-
You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
-
I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
-
Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
-
Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
-
Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
-
Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit
