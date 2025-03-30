SinyallerBölümler
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA MT5

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 75 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 166%
PlexyTrade-Server01
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
749
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
561 (74.89%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
188 (25.10%)
En iyi işlem:
15.87 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.29 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 059.32 USD (105 606 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-419.64 USD (38 827 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (35.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
97.15 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.33
Alım-satım etkinliği:
50.99%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.06%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.03
Alış işlemleri:
352 (47.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
397 (53.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.52
Beklenen getiri:
0.85 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-90.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-90.92 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
4.06%
Yıllık tahmin:
49.24%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
91.04 USD (8.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.56% (90.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
50.21% (431.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 749
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 640
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.87 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +35.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -90.92 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PlexyTrade-Server01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.18 × 44
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.31 × 2667
OxSecurities-Live
0.37 × 373
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.44 × 434
Coinexx-Live
0.44 × 1785
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.47 × 1288
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.24 × 1153
Forex.com-Live 536
4.67 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.55 × 40
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
10.00 × 1
  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


İnceleme yok
