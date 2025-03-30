SegnaliSezioni
Vics EURUSD EA MT5
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA MT5

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 166%
PlexyTrade-Server01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
749
Profit Trade:
561 (74.89%)
Loss Trade:
188 (25.10%)
Best Trade:
15.87 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 059.32 USD (105 606 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-419.64 USD (38 827 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (35.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
97.15 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.33
Attività di trading:
50.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.06%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.03
Long Trade:
352 (47.00%)
Short Trade:
397 (53.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.52
Profitto previsto:
0.85 USD
Profitto medio:
1.89 USD
Perdita media:
-2.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-90.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-90.92 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
4.58%
Previsione annuale:
55.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
91.04 USD (8.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.56% (90.60 USD)
Per equità:
50.21% (431.25 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 749
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 640
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.87 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -90.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PlexyTrade-Server01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.18 × 44
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.31 × 2667
OxSecurities-Live
0.37 × 373
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.44 × 434
Coinexx-Live
0.44 × 1785
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.47 × 1288
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.24 × 1153
Forex.com-Live 536
4.67 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.55 × 40
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
10.00 × 1
  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


