|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|749
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|640
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|67K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PlexyTrade-Server01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.18 × 44
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.31 × 2667
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.37 × 373
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.44 × 434
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.44 × 1785
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.47 × 1288
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.24 × 1153
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|4.67 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.55 × 40
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|10.00 × 1
-
Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
-
The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
-
This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
-
Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
-
You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
-
I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
-
Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
-
Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
-
Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
-
Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit
