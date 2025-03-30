- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|749
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|640
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|67K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PlexyTrade-Server01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.18 × 44
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.31 × 2667
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.37 × 373
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.44 × 434
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.44 × 1785
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.47 × 1288
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.24 × 1153
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|4.67 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.55 × 40
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|10.00 × 1
-
Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
-
The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
-
This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
-
Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
-
You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
-
I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
-
Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
-
Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
-
Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
-
Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit
