Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Vics EURUSD EA MT5
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA MT5

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 75 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 166%
PlexyTrade-Server01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
749
Bénéfice trades:
561 (74.89%)
Perte trades:
188 (25.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 059.32 USD (105 606 pips)
Perte brute:
-419.64 USD (38 827 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (35.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
97.15 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Activité de trading:
50.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.06%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.03
Longs trades:
352 (47.00%)
Courts trades:
397 (53.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.52
Rendement attendu:
0.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-90.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-90.92 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.15%
Prévision annuelle:
62.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
91.04 USD (8.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.56% (90.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
50.21% (431.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 749
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 640
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.87 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +35.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -90.92 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PlexyTrade-Server01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.18 × 44
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.31 × 2667
OxSecurities-Live
0.37 × 373
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.44 × 434
Coinexx-Live
0.44 × 1785
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.47 × 1288
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.24 × 1153
Forex.com-Live 536
4.67 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.55 × 40
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
10.00 × 1
  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 21:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 07:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 09:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 02:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 22:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 13:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 12:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 10:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 20:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 18:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 07:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 01:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
