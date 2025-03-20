SinyallerBölümler
Online

DazDuz

Online
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
38 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1 049%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
602
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
482 (80.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
120 (19.93%)
En iyi işlem:
94.54 USD
En kötü işlem:
-166.82 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 122.47 USD (28 056 406 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 168.67 USD (1 132 989 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (108.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
169.61 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
22.89%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.72
Alış işlemleri:
418 (69.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
184 (30.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.82
Beklenen getiri:
1.58 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-3.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-166.82 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
26.07%
Yıllık tahmin:
316.28%
Algo alım-satım:
51%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
135.01 USD
Maksimum:
166.82 USD (82.66%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
91.76% (166.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
57.67% (95.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30m 327
USTECm 142
BTCUSDm 40
XAUUSDm 9
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
TSLAm 1
USDJPYm 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30m 501
USTECm 200
BTCUSDm 141
XAUUSDm 45
USDCHFm 6
USOILm 24
TSLAm 3
USDJPYm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30m 125K
USTECm 359K
BTCUSDm 1.4M
XAUUSDm 44K
USDCHFm 173
USOILm 2.4K
TSLAm 300
USDJPYm 102
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +94.54 USD
En kötü işlem: -167 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +108.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.65 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Monthly target = As Much as possible 😆

Drawdown =The registered 91 % Drawdown isnt the case.As you can see in the growth picture the balance was down but equity was floating higher as i closed a hedged trade.

Usually wiill try to.protect the account from drawdown but its DazDuz account so you can expect anything as high as possible but so far havent crossed 35-40% range.

Minimum Balance = 150+ to keep moving.

500 will.be the balance i will.leave at the end of tbe day and any surplus will be withdrawn.

Keep profiting and keep withdrawing.

Broker: Will strongly suggest to open the same.broker account as this broker uses Us30 micro lots and i trade that mostly.

Lets start your Daz Duz journey here 😂

Contact details and all.other info is available on my other signal .

Cheers

İnceleme yok
