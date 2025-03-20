- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30m
|327
|USTECm
|142
|BTCUSDm
|40
|XAUUSDm
|9
|USDCHFm
|3
|USOILm
|3
|TSLAm
|1
|USDJPYm
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30m
|501
|USTECm
|200
|BTCUSDm
|141
|XAUUSDm
|45
|USDCHFm
|6
|USOILm
|24
|TSLAm
|3
|USDJPYm
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30m
|125K
|USTECm
|359K
|BTCUSDm
|1.4M
|XAUUSDm
|44K
|USDCHFm
|173
|USOILm
|2.4K
|TSLAm
|300
|USDJPYm
|102
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
Monthly target = As Much as possible 😆
Drawdown =The registered 91 % Drawdown isnt the case.As you can see in the growth picture the balance was down but equity was floating higher as i closed a hedged trade.
Usually wiill try to.protect the account from drawdown but its DazDuz account so you can expect anything as high as possible but so far havent crossed 35-40% range.
Minimum Balance = 150+ to keep moving.
500 will.be the balance i will.leave at the end of tbe day and any surplus will be withdrawn.
Keep profiting and keep withdrawing.
Broker: Will strongly suggest to open the same.broker account as this broker uses Us30 micro lots and i trade that mostly.
Lets start your Daz Duz journey here 😂
Contact details and all.other info is available on my other signal .
Cheers
