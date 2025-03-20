SegnaliSezioni
Online

DazDuz

Online
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1 049%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
602
Profit Trade:
482 (80.06%)
Loss Trade:
120 (19.93%)
Best Trade:
94.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-166.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 122.47 USD (28 056 406 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 168.67 USD (1 132 989 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (108.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
169.61 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.89%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.72
Long Trade:
418 (69.44%)
Short Trade:
184 (30.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.82
Profitto previsto:
1.58 USD
Profitto medio:
4.40 USD
Perdita media:
-9.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-3.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-166.82 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
30.21%
Previsione annuale:
366.56%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
135.01 USD
Massimale:
166.82 USD (82.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
91.76% (166.82 USD)
Per equità:
57.67% (95.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30m 327
USTECm 142
BTCUSDm 40
XAUUSDm 9
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
TSLAm 1
USDJPYm 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30m 501
USTECm 200
BTCUSDm 141
XAUUSDm 45
USDCHFm 6
USOILm 24
TSLAm 3
USDJPYm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30m 125K
USTECm 359K
BTCUSDm 1.4M
XAUUSDm 44K
USDCHFm 173
USOILm 2.4K
TSLAm 300
USDJPYm 102
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +94.54 USD
Worst Trade: -167 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +108.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Monthly target = As Much as possible 😆

Drawdown =The registered 91 % Drawdown isnt the case.As you can see in the growth picture the balance was down but equity was floating higher as i closed a hedged trade.

Usually wiill try to.protect the account from drawdown but its DazDuz account so you can expect anything as high as possible but so far havent crossed 35-40% range.

Minimum Balance = 150+ to keep moving.

500 will.be the balance i will.leave at the end of tbe day and any surplus will be withdrawn.

Keep profiting and keep withdrawing.

Broker: Will strongly suggest to open the same.broker account as this broker uses Us30 micro lots and i trade that mostly.

Lets start your Daz Duz journey here 😂

Contact details and all.other info is available on my other signal .

Cheers

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.07 19:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.07 18:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.07 08:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.06 04:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.06 03:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 21:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 15:03
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 05:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 20:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 19:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 16:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 14:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 13:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 07:54
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.28 01:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 23:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
DazDuz
30USD al mese
1 049%
0
0
USD
510
USD
38
51%
602
80%
100%
1.81
1.58
USD
92%
1:500
Copia

