- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30m
|327
|USTECm
|141
|BTCUSDm
|40
|XAUUSDm
|9
|USDCHFm
|3
|USOILm
|3
|TSLAm
|1
|USDJPYm
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30m
|501
|USTECm
|200
|BTCUSDm
|141
|XAUUSDm
|45
|USDCHFm
|6
|USOILm
|24
|TSLAm
|3
|USDJPYm
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30m
|125K
|USTECm
|358K
|BTCUSDm
|1.4M
|XAUUSDm
|44K
|USDCHFm
|173
|USOILm
|2.4K
|TSLAm
|300
|USDJPYm
|102
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
Monthly target = As Much as possible 😆
Drawdown =The registered 91 % Drawdown isnt the case.As you can see in the growth picture the balance was down but equity was floating higher as i closed a hedged trade.
Usually wiill try to.protect the account from drawdown but its DazDuz account so you can expect anything as high as possible but so far havent crossed 35-40% range.
Minimum Balance = 150+ to keep moving.
500 will.be the balance i will.leave at the end of tbe day and any surplus will be withdrawn.
Keep profiting and keep withdrawing.
Broker: Will strongly suggest to open the same.broker account as this broker uses Us30 micro lots and i trade that mostly.
Lets start your Daz Duz journey here 😂
Contact details and all.other info is available on my other signal .
Cheers
