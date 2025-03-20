SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / DazDuz
Online

DazDuz

Online
0 avis
Fiabilité
38 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1 049%
Exness-MT5Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
601
Bénéfice trades:
481 (80.03%)
Perte trades:
120 (19.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
94.54 USD
Pire transaction:
-166.82 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 122.11 USD (28 055 677 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 168.67 USD (1 132 989 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (108.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
169.61 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.89%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.72
Longs trades:
417 (69.38%)
Courts trades:
184 (30.62%)
Facteur de profit:
1.82
Rendement attendu:
1.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.74 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-3.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-166.82 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.15%
Prévision annuelle:
378.01%
Algo trading:
51%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
135.01 USD
Maximal:
166.82 USD (82.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
91.76% (166.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.67% (95.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30m 327
USTECm 141
BTCUSDm 40
XAUUSDm 9
USDCHFm 3
USOILm 3
TSLAm 1
USDJPYm 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30m 501
USTECm 200
BTCUSDm 141
XAUUSDm 45
USDCHFm 6
USOILm 24
TSLAm 3
USDJPYm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30m 125K
USTECm 358K
BTCUSDm 1.4M
XAUUSDm 44K
USDCHFm 173
USOILm 2.4K
TSLAm 300
USDJPYm 102
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +94.54 USD
Pire transaction: -167 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +108.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Monthly target = As Much as possible 😆

Drawdown =The registered 91 % Drawdown isnt the case.As you can see in the growth picture the balance was down but equity was floating higher as i closed a hedged trade.

Usually wiill try to.protect the account from drawdown but its DazDuz account so you can expect anything as high as possible but so far havent crossed 35-40% range.

Minimum Balance = 150+ to keep moving.

500 will.be the balance i will.leave at the end of tbe day and any surplus will be withdrawn.

Keep profiting and keep withdrawing.

Broker: Will strongly suggest to open the same.broker account as this broker uses Us30 micro lots and i trade that mostly.

Lets start your Daz Duz journey here 😂

Contact details and all.other info is available on my other signal .

Cheers

Aucun avis
