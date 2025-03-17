SinyallerBölümler
Viky

EA Guardian Midas LIVE

Viky
0 inceleme
38 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 155 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -69%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
212
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
76 (35.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
136 (64.15%)
En iyi işlem:
996.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-639.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
16 080.66 USD (70 401 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-21 577.49 USD (98 693 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (787.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 779.80 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
57.12%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.74
Alış işlemleri:
137 (64.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
75 (35.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.75
Beklenen getiri:
-25.93 USD
Ortalama kâr:
211.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-158.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-1 461.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 870.51 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-63.21%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
70%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5 500.63 USD
Maksimum:
7 423.79 USD (62.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
74.23% (7 423.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
26.16% (941.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 168
EURUSD.sv 12
GBPUSD.sv 11
AUDUSD.sv 4
EURJPY.sv 2
USDCHF.sv 2
CLSK.sv 2
AUDJPY.sv 2
NZDUSD.sv 2
USK.sv 2
GBPAUD.sv 1
XAGUSD.sv 1
UNK.sv 1
NZDJPY.sv 1
GBPJPY.sv 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.sv -4.9K
EURUSD.sv 266
GBPUSD.sv 880
AUDUSD.sv -568
EURJPY.sv -286
USDCHF.sv -200
CLSK.sv -108
AUDJPY.sv -228
NZDUSD.sv 368
USK.sv -697
GBPAUD.sv -1
XAGUSD.sv 127
UNK.sv 32
NZDJPY.sv 162
GBPJPY.sv -323
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.sv -29K
EURUSD.sv 522
GBPUSD.sv 783
AUDUSD.sv -360
EURJPY.sv -806
USDCHF.sv -268
CLSK.sv -40
AUDJPY.sv -284
NZDUSD.sv 373
USK.sv -536
GBPAUD.sv 0
XAGUSD.sv 127
UNK.sv 1.6K
NZDJPY.sv 239
GBPJPY.sv -673
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +996.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -639 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +787.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 461.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Guardian Midas EA copy trade 
The best EA copy trade for XAUUSD


Guardian Midas is a copy trading EA developed by experts in the field to meet the needs of clients who wish to invest in both directions on the GOLD (XAUUSD) instrument without worrying about their capital being depleted or facing a margin call.

Guardian Midas is designed with full transparency, allowing users to monitor the performance of the EA they are following, including trading history, risk levels, and potential returns. With strict supervision and responsible management, Guardian Midas offers a safe and reliable way for anyone to engage in trading without facing significant risks or falling into fraud traps.

In this regard, Guardian Midas operates with medium risk.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 07:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 10:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 06:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 12:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 02:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA Guardian Midas LIVE
Ayda 155 USD
-69%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
38
70%
212
35%
20%
0.74
-25.93
USD
74%
1:100
