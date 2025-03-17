- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|168
|EURUSD.sv
|12
|GBPUSD.sv
|11
|AUDUSD.sv
|4
|EURJPY.sv
|2
|USDCHF.sv
|2
|CLSK.sv
|2
|AUDJPY.sv
|2
|NZDUSD.sv
|2
|USK.sv
|2
|GBPAUD.sv
|1
|XAGUSD.sv
|1
|UNK.sv
|1
|NZDJPY.sv
|1
|GBPJPY.sv
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|-4.9K
|EURUSD.sv
|266
|GBPUSD.sv
|880
|AUDUSD.sv
|-568
|EURJPY.sv
|-286
|USDCHF.sv
|-200
|CLSK.sv
|-108
|AUDJPY.sv
|-228
|NZDUSD.sv
|368
|USK.sv
|-697
|GBPAUD.sv
|-1
|XAGUSD.sv
|127
|UNK.sv
|32
|NZDJPY.sv
|162
|GBPJPY.sv
|-323
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|-29K
|EURUSD.sv
|522
|GBPUSD.sv
|783
|AUDUSD.sv
|-360
|EURJPY.sv
|-806
|USDCHF.sv
|-268
|CLSK.sv
|-40
|AUDJPY.sv
|-284
|NZDUSD.sv
|373
|USK.sv
|-536
|GBPAUD.sv
|0
|XAGUSD.sv
|127
|UNK.sv
|1.6K
|NZDJPY.sv
|239
|GBPJPY.sv
|-673
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
The best EA copy trade for XAUUSD
Guardian Midas is a copy trading EA developed by experts in the field to meet the needs of clients who wish to invest in both directions on the GOLD (XAUUSD) instrument without worrying about their capital being depleted or facing a margin call.
Guardian Midas is designed with full transparency, allowing users to monitor the performance of the EA they are following, including trading history, risk levels, and potential returns. With strict supervision and responsible management, Guardian Midas offers a safe and reliable way for anyone to engage in trading without facing significant risks or falling into fraud traps.
In this regard, Guardian Midas operates with medium risk.
