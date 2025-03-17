- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|165
|EURUSD.sv
|12
|GBPUSD.sv
|11
|AUDUSD.sv
|4
|EURJPY.sv
|2
|USDCHF.sv
|2
|CLSK.sv
|2
|AUDJPY.sv
|2
|NZDUSD.sv
|2
|USK.sv
|2
|GBPAUD.sv
|1
|XAGUSD.sv
|1
|UNK.sv
|1
|NZDJPY.sv
|1
|GBPJPY.sv
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|-3.9K
|EURUSD.sv
|266
|GBPUSD.sv
|880
|AUDUSD.sv
|-568
|EURJPY.sv
|-286
|USDCHF.sv
|-200
|CLSK.sv
|-108
|AUDJPY.sv
|-228
|NZDUSD.sv
|368
|USK.sv
|-697
|GBPAUD.sv
|-1
|XAGUSD.sv
|127
|UNK.sv
|32
|NZDJPY.sv
|162
|GBPJPY.sv
|-323
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|-21K
|EURUSD.sv
|522
|GBPUSD.sv
|783
|AUDUSD.sv
|-360
|EURJPY.sv
|-806
|USDCHF.sv
|-268
|CLSK.sv
|-40
|AUDJPY.sv
|-284
|NZDUSD.sv
|373
|USK.sv
|-536
|GBPAUD.sv
|0
|XAGUSD.sv
|127
|UNK.sv
|1.6K
|NZDJPY.sv
|239
|GBPJPY.sv
|-673
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
The best EA copy trade for XAUUSD
Guardian Midas is a copy trading EA developed by experts in the field to meet the needs of clients who wish to invest in both directions on the GOLD (XAUUSD) instrument without worrying about their capital being depleted or facing a margin call.
Guardian Midas is designed with full transparency, allowing users to monitor the performance of the EA they are following, including trading history, risk levels, and potential returns. With strict supervision and responsible management, Guardian Midas offers a safe and reliable way for anyone to engage in trading without facing significant risks or falling into fraud traps.
In this regard, Guardian Midas operates with medium risk.
