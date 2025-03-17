SignauxSections
Viky

EA Guardian Midas LIVE

Viky
0 avis
38 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 155 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -57%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
209
Bénéfice trades:
75 (35.88%)
Perte trades:
134 (64.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
996.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-461.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
16 076.86 USD (70 382 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 553.39 USD (90 588 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (787.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 779.80 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.10
Activité de trading:
20.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
57.12%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.68
Longs trades:
136 (65.07%)
Courts trades:
73 (34.93%)
Facteur de profit:
0.78
Rendement attendu:
-21.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
214.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-153.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-1 461.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 870.51 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-48.66%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
71%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 641.08 USD
Maximal:
6 564.24 USD (55.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
65.63% (6 563.44 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.22% (755.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 165
EURUSD.sv 12
GBPUSD.sv 11
AUDUSD.sv 4
EURJPY.sv 2
USDCHF.sv 2
CLSK.sv 2
AUDJPY.sv 2
NZDUSD.sv 2
USK.sv 2
GBPAUD.sv 1
XAGUSD.sv 1
UNK.sv 1
NZDJPY.sv 1
GBPJPY.sv 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv -3.9K
EURUSD.sv 266
GBPUSD.sv 880
AUDUSD.sv -568
EURJPY.sv -286
USDCHF.sv -200
CLSK.sv -108
AUDJPY.sv -228
NZDUSD.sv 368
USK.sv -697
GBPAUD.sv -1
XAGUSD.sv 127
UNK.sv 32
NZDJPY.sv 162
GBPJPY.sv -323
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv -21K
EURUSD.sv 522
GBPUSD.sv 783
AUDUSD.sv -360
EURJPY.sv -806
USDCHF.sv -268
CLSK.sv -40
AUDJPY.sv -284
NZDUSD.sv 373
USK.sv -536
GBPAUD.sv 0
XAGUSD.sv 127
UNK.sv 1.6K
NZDJPY.sv 239
GBPJPY.sv -673
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +996.20 USD
Pire transaction: -461 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +787.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 461.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Guardian Midas EA copy trade 
The best EA copy trade for XAUUSD


Guardian Midas is a copy trading EA developed by experts in the field to meet the needs of clients who wish to invest in both directions on the GOLD (XAUUSD) instrument without worrying about their capital being depleted or facing a margin call.

Guardian Midas is designed with full transparency, allowing users to monitor the performance of the EA they are following, including trading history, risk levels, and potential returns. With strict supervision and responsible management, Guardian Midas offers a safe and reliable way for anyone to engage in trading without facing significant risks or falling into fraud traps.

In this regard, Guardian Midas operates with medium risk.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 07:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 10:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 06:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 12:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 02:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
