Niccolo Tirelli

Mirror EU TEST

Niccolo Tirelli
0 inceleme
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -40%
KeytoMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 063
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
669 (62.93%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
394 (37.06%)
En iyi işlem:
98.82 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-92.86 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 568.79 EUR (71 527 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 544.22 EUR (65 037 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (7.77 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
120.95 EUR (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
47.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
98.44%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.07
Alış işlemleri:
452 (42.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
611 (57.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.02
Beklenen getiri:
0.02 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.34 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.92 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-67.72 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-99.02 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
26.20%
Yıllık tahmin:
317.87%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
243.54 EUR
Maksimum:
353.23 EUR (86.22%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
75.08% (352.75 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
39.64% (127.61 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1063
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 28
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 6.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +98.82 EUR
En kötü işlem: -93 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.77 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -67.72 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "KeytoMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.14 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.16 × 746
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.20 × 998
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 61
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.54 × 337
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.55 × 701
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.93 × 1676
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 319
Exness-MT5Real5
2.50 × 676
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.50 × 197
xChief-MT5
3.52 × 260
XMGlobal-MT5 2
5.12 × 244
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
7.37 × 182
Swissquote-Server
7.50 × 2
Weltrade-Real
8.53 × 193
"Mirror" – The Third Expert Advisor (EA) Developed from Real Market Observations

"Mirror" is the third EA I have developed, born from observing real-time charts. This EA takes advantage of a redundancy of opposite trades to the macro trend and, unlike my previous EAs, does not use a grid.

🔹 Trade Execution:

  • Positions are opened in both directions but only when specific entry conditions are met, making each position independent.
  • Lot sizes increase relative to the first open position (if still active) in a given direction, allowing the EA to capitalize on impulsive trading mistakes and generate consistent profits.
  • To prevent indefinite open trades, multiple factors have been implemented to close all remaining positions when necessary.

📊 Test results have been very promising, which is why I decided to immediately move to a live account.

⚠️ WARNING: TESTING IN PROGRESS.

Performance Data:

  • Drawdown (DD) remains very low, under 18% of the €300 starting capital, with excellent returns.
  • Presence of a STOP LOSS CASH, that is, the closure if the operations were to go into loss of more than 50 euros.

Account Details:

 Broker: Key To Markets - PRO 1:500
 Starting capital: €300 (aiming to gradually increase to €500 as a base)

📢 Available for Copy Trading directly via the broker from 10/02/2025

🔗 More Information & Community Access:
📢 Italian Telegram Group: Join here
🔗 Broker Registration (Key To Markets): Sign up here


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 20:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 16:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 11:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 14:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 14:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 02:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.26 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 04:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
