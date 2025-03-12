"Mirror" – The Third Expert Advisor (EA) Developed from Real Market Observations

"Mirror" is the third EA I have developed, born from observing real-time charts. This EA takes advantage of a redundancy of opposite trades to the macro trend and, unlike my previous EAs, does not use a grid.

🔹 Trade Execution:

Positions are opened in both directions but only when specific entry conditions are met, making each position independent .

Lot sizes increase relative to the first open position (if still active) in a given direction, allowing the EA to capitalize on impulsive trading mistakes and generate consistent profits.

To prevent indefinite open trades, multiple factors have been implemented to close all remaining positions when necessary.

📊 Test results have been very promising, which is why I decided to immediately move to a live account.

⚠️ WARNING: TESTING IN PROGRESS.

Performance Data:

Drawdown (DD) remains very low , under 18% of the €300 starting capital , with excellent returns.

Presence of a STOP LOSS CASH, that is, the closure if the operations were to go into loss of more than 50 euros.

Account Details:

✅ Broker: Key To Markets - PRO 1:500

✅ Starting capital: €300 (aiming to gradually increase to €500 as a base)

📢 Available for Copy Trading directly via the broker from 10/02/2025

🔗 More Information & Community Access:

📢 Italian Telegram Group: Join here

🔗 Broker Registration (Key To Markets): Sign up here



