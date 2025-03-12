- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1063
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|28
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|6.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "KeytoMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.16 × 746
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.20 × 998
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 61
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.54 × 337
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.55 × 701
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.93 × 1676
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 319
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.50 × 676
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.50 × 197
|
xChief-MT5
|3.52 × 260
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|5.12 × 244
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.37 × 182
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.50 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|8.53 × 193
"Mirror" – The Third Expert Advisor (EA) Developed from Real Market Observations
"Mirror" is the third EA I have developed, born from observing real-time charts. This EA takes advantage of a redundancy of opposite trades to the macro trend and, unlike my previous EAs, does not use a grid.
🔹 Trade Execution:
- Positions are opened in both directions but only when specific entry conditions are met, making each position independent.
- Lot sizes increase relative to the first open position (if still active) in a given direction, allowing the EA to capitalize on impulsive trading mistakes and generate consistent profits.
- To prevent indefinite open trades, multiple factors have been implemented to close all remaining positions when necessary.
📊 Test results have been very promising, which is why I decided to immediately move to a live account.
⚠️ WARNING: TESTING IN PROGRESS.
Performance Data:
- Drawdown (DD) remains very low, under 18% of the €300 starting capital, with excellent returns.
- Presence of a STOP LOSS CASH, that is, the closure if the operations were to go into loss of more than 50 euros.
Account Details:
✅ Broker: Key To Markets - PRO 1:500
✅ Starting capital: €300 (aiming to gradually increase to €500 as a base)
📢 Available for Copy Trading directly via the broker from 10/02/2025
🔗 More Information & Community Access:
📢 Italian Telegram Group: Join here
🔗 Broker Registration (Key To Markets): Sign up here
