- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1055
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|11
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "KeytoMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.16 × 746
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.20 × 998
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 61
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.54 × 337
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.55 × 701
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.93 × 1676
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 319
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.50 × 676
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.50 × 197
|
xChief-MT5
|3.52 × 260
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|5.12 × 244
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.37 × 182
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.50 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|8.53 × 193
"Mirror" – The Third Expert Advisor (EA) Developed from Real Market Observations
"Mirror" is the third EA I have developed, born from observing real-time charts. This EA takes advantage of a redundancy of opposite trades to the macro trend and, unlike my previous EAs, does not use a grid.
🔹 Trade Execution:
- Positions are opened in both directions but only when specific entry conditions are met, making each position independent.
- Lot sizes increase relative to the first open position (if still active) in a given direction, allowing the EA to capitalize on impulsive trading mistakes and generate consistent profits.
- To prevent indefinite open trades, multiple factors have been implemented to close all remaining positions when necessary.
📊 Test results have been very promising, which is why I decided to immediately move to a live account.
⚠️ WARNING: TESTING IN PROGRESS.
Performance Data:
- Drawdown (DD) remains very low, under 18% of the €300 starting capital, with excellent returns.
- Presence of a STOP LOSS CASH, that is, the closure if the operations were to go into loss of more than 50 euros.
Account Details:
✅ Broker: Key To Markets - PRO 1:500
✅ Starting capital: €300 (aiming to gradually increase to €500 as a base)
