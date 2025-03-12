SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Mirror EU TEST
Niccolo Tirelli

Mirror EU TEST

Niccolo Tirelli
0 avis
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -42%
KeytoMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 055
Bénéfice trades:
665 (63.03%)
Perte trades:
390 (36.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
98.82 EUR
Pire transaction:
-92.86 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 546.88 EUR (70 418 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 537.29 EUR (64 288 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (7.77 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
120.95 EUR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
47.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.44%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
26
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.03
Longs trades:
444 (42.09%)
Courts trades:
611 (57.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.01 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.33 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.94 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-67.72 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-99.02 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
26.13%
Prévision annuelle:
317.08%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
243.54 EUR
Maximal:
353.23 EUR (86.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
75.08% (352.75 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
39.64% (127.61 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1055
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +98.82 EUR
Pire transaction: -93 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.77 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -67.72 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "KeytoMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.14 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.16 × 746
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.20 × 998
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 61
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.54 × 337
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.55 × 701
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.93 × 1676
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 319
Exness-MT5Real5
2.50 × 676
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.50 × 197
xChief-MT5
3.52 × 260
XMGlobal-MT5 2
5.12 × 244
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
7.37 × 182
Swissquote-Server
7.50 × 2
Weltrade-Real
8.53 × 193
"Mirror" – The Third Expert Advisor (EA) Developed from Real Market Observations

"Mirror" is the third EA I have developed, born from observing real-time charts. This EA takes advantage of a redundancy of opposite trades to the macro trend and, unlike my previous EAs, does not use a grid.

🔹 Trade Execution:

  • Positions are opened in both directions but only when specific entry conditions are met, making each position independent.
  • Lot sizes increase relative to the first open position (if still active) in a given direction, allowing the EA to capitalize on impulsive trading mistakes and generate consistent profits.
  • To prevent indefinite open trades, multiple factors have been implemented to close all remaining positions when necessary.

📊 Test results have been very promising, which is why I decided to immediately move to a live account.

⚠️ WARNING: TESTING IN PROGRESS.

Performance Data:

  • Drawdown (DD) remains very low, under 18% of the €300 starting capital, with excellent returns.
  • Presence of a STOP LOSS CASH, that is, the closure if the operations were to go into loss of more than 50 euros.

Account Details:

 Broker: Key To Markets - PRO 1:500
 Starting capital: €300 (aiming to gradually increase to €500 as a base)

📢 Available for Copy Trading directly via the broker from 10/02/2025

🔗 More Information & Community Access:
📢 Italian Telegram Group: Join here
🔗 Broker Registration (Key To Markets): Sign up here


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 11:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 20:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 16:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 11:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 14:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 14:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 02:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.26 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 04:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Mirror EU TEST
30 USD par mois
-42%
0
0
USD
642
EUR
29
88%
1 055
63%
48%
1.00
0.01
EUR
75%
1:500
Copier

