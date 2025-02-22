SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / LiveLuckyTrader01
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveLuckyTrader01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
31 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 41%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
625
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
452 (72.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
173 (27.68%)
En iyi işlem:
97.68 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-79.49 EUR
Brüt kâr:
3 936.00 EUR (185 963 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 707.63 EUR (86 558 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (153.59 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
153.59 EUR (30)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.65%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
18.75
Alış işlemleri:
318 (50.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
307 (49.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.30
Beklenen getiri:
3.57 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
8.71 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-9.87 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-83.40 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-118.87 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.64%
Yıllık tahmin:
19.88%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.79 EUR
Maksimum:
118.87 EUR (1.99%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.99% (118.87 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
50.94% (4 174.25 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPCAD 188
NZDCAD 159
AUDNZD 120
USDCHF 91
EURGBP 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPCAD 970
NZDCAD 447
AUDNZD 261
USDCHF 501
EURGBP 363
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPCAD 32K
NZDCAD 22K
AUDNZD 15K
USDCHF 22K
EURGBP 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +97.68 EUR
En kötü işlem: -79 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 30
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +153.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -83.40 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.23 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.36 × 14
TickmillUK-Live03
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
0.51 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.65 × 132
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.68 × 231
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.81 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.82 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.86 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.88 × 345
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.90 × 40
ICMarkets-Live15
0.96 × 23
Axi-US07-Live
1.00 × 3
104 daha fazla...
Lucky Trader Account Strategy

The Lucky Trader account utilizes a unique and innovative Forex Trading Robot designed to introduce an element of randomness into trading decisions. The core logic of this Expert Advisor (EA) employs a coin-tossing method for determining trade direction, making each trading decision unpredictable. While this randomness prevents the creation of fixed set files, our analysis of heatmaps allows us to identify settings likely to yield above-average results, enabling us to isolate optimal configurations.

Key features of the Lucky Trader strategy include:

  • Grid Trading System: The EA employs a grid system that establishes a structured approach to trade management.
  • Advanced Trade Management Techniques: Once a trade is initiated, the Robot employs various methods, including specific initial targets, basket closure targets, and dynamic settings such as lot size multipliers and gap size multipliers to optimize performance.
  • Hedging Principles: The strategy is built on hedging principles, trading two distinct groups based on initial buy and sell signals, while managing risk by trading one currency pair at a time.
  • Performance Metrics: Back-testing results have demonstrated impressive gain-to-drawdown ratios, indicating a robust performance under diverse market conditions.
  • Compliance Features: While some strategies may not align with US Broker requirements, compliance can be achieved by setting up separate accounts for buy and sell transactions and configuring the EA correctly. The pruning function utilized adheres to FIFO compliance, making it suitable for experienced EA traders seeking to operate on US Forex accounts.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/lucky-trader

İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.23 21:41
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 21:41
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 18:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 18:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 08:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 21:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 02:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.05 14:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.05 13:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 21:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 18:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 07:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
