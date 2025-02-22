SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / LiveLuckyTrader01
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveLuckyTrader01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 41%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
625
Profit Trade:
452 (72.32%)
Loss Trade:
173 (27.68%)
Best Trade:
97.68 EUR
Worst Trade:
-79.49 EUR
Profitto lordo:
3 936.00 EUR (185 963 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 707.63 EUR (86 558 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (153.59 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
153.59 EUR (30)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.65%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
18.75
Long Trade:
318 (50.88%)
Short Trade:
307 (49.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.30
Profitto previsto:
3.57 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.71 EUR
Perdita media:
-9.87 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-83.40 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-118.87 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.64%
Previsione annuale:
19.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.79 EUR
Massimale:
118.87 EUR (1.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.99% (118.87 EUR)
Per equità:
50.94% (4 174.25 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCAD 188
NZDCAD 159
AUDNZD 120
USDCHF 91
EURGBP 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCAD 970
NZDCAD 447
AUDNZD 261
USDCHF 501
EURGBP 363
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCAD 32K
NZDCAD 22K
AUDNZD 15K
USDCHF 22K
EURGBP 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +97.68 EUR
Worst Trade: -79 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 30
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +153.59 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -83.40 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.23 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.36 × 14
TickmillUK-Live03
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
0.51 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.65 × 132
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.68 × 231
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.81 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.82 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.86 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.88 × 345
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.90 × 40
ICMarkets-Live15
0.96 × 23
Axi-US07-Live
1.00 × 3
104 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Lucky Trader Account Strategy

The Lucky Trader account utilizes a unique and innovative Forex Trading Robot designed to introduce an element of randomness into trading decisions. The core logic of this Expert Advisor (EA) employs a coin-tossing method for determining trade direction, making each trading decision unpredictable. While this randomness prevents the creation of fixed set files, our analysis of heatmaps allows us to identify settings likely to yield above-average results, enabling us to isolate optimal configurations.

Key features of the Lucky Trader strategy include:

  • Grid Trading System: The EA employs a grid system that establishes a structured approach to trade management.
  • Advanced Trade Management Techniques: Once a trade is initiated, the Robot employs various methods, including specific initial targets, basket closure targets, and dynamic settings such as lot size multipliers and gap size multipliers to optimize performance.
  • Hedging Principles: The strategy is built on hedging principles, trading two distinct groups based on initial buy and sell signals, while managing risk by trading one currency pair at a time.
  • Performance Metrics: Back-testing results have demonstrated impressive gain-to-drawdown ratios, indicating a robust performance under diverse market conditions.
  • Compliance Features: While some strategies may not align with US Broker requirements, compliance can be achieved by setting up separate accounts for buy and sell transactions and configuring the EA correctly. The pruning function utilized adheres to FIFO compliance, making it suitable for experienced EA traders seeking to operate on US Forex accounts.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/lucky-trader

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.23 21:41
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 21:41
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 18:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 18:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 08:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 21:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 02:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.05 14:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.05 13:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 21:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 18:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 07:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati