Albi Zeka

DowDominator

Albi Zeka
0 inceleme
44 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 300 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
598
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
441 (73.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
157 (26.25%)
En iyi işlem:
67.22 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-224.60 EUR
Brüt kâr:
4 163.79 EUR (533 412 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 859.35 EUR (489 681 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (358.28 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
358.28 EUR (29)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.04%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
73.87%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.46
Alış işlemleri:
314 (52.51%)
Satış işlemleri:
284 (47.49%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.86
Beklenen getiri:
-1.16 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
9.44 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-30.95 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-451.54 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-672.07 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-4.18%
Yıllık tahmin:
-50.76%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
747.80 EUR
Maksimum:
1 496.77 EUR (71.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.48% (1 496.77 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
13.05% (245.01 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 529
EURUSD 35
GBPUSD 34
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 -569
EURUSD -259
GBPUSD 35
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 44K
EURUSD -456
GBPUSD 315
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +67.22 EUR
En kötü işlem: -225 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 29
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +358.28 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -451.54 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.47 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 486
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
Discover the Power of Dow Dominator – Your Tool for Trading US30

The Dow Dominator is an Expert Advisor built to help you trade the US30 index effectively. Here’s why you should consider using it:

  1. Smart Trading: This EA uses smart strategies to find the best times to enter and exit trades, helping you make money more consistently.

  2. Reliable Performance: We’ve tested Dow Dominator in different market conditions, and it has proven to work well, giving you a reliable tool for trading.

  3. Easy to Use: It doesn't matter if you're new to trading or have been doing it for a while – Dow Dominator is easy to set up and start using right away.

  4. Protects Your Money: Our EA comes with built-in features to manage risks, which means it looks out for your money by avoiding big losses.

  5. Clear Results: We show you how the EA performs, so you can see its successes and make sure it’s the right fit for you.

  6. Help When You Need It: If you subscribe, you’ll get help whenever you need it and free updates to keep the EA working great.

Join others who are benefiting from Dow Dominator. Subscribe today and start making more out of your trades!



İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 17:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 20:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 17:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 290 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 132 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.13 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.12 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
DowDominator
Ayda 300 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
4.3K
EUR
44
96%
598
73%
1%
0.85
-1.16
EUR
35%
1:500
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.