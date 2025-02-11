SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / DowDominator
Albi Zeka

DowDominator

Albi Zeka
0 recensioni
44 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 300 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
598
Profit Trade:
441 (73.74%)
Loss Trade:
157 (26.25%)
Best Trade:
67.22 EUR
Worst Trade:
-224.60 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 163.79 EUR (533 412 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 859.35 EUR (489 681 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (358.28 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
358.28 EUR (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
1.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.87%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.46
Long Trade:
314 (52.51%)
Short Trade:
284 (47.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-1.16 EUR
Profitto medio:
9.44 EUR
Perdita media:
-30.95 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-451.54 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-672.07 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
-4.18%
Previsione annuale:
-50.76%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
747.80 EUR
Massimale:
1 496.77 EUR (71.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.48% (1 496.77 EUR)
Per equità:
13.05% (245.01 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 529
EURUSD 35
GBPUSD 34
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -569
EURUSD -259
GBPUSD 35
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 44K
EURUSD -456
GBPUSD 315
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +67.22 EUR
Worst Trade: -225 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +358.28 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -451.54 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.47 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 486
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
96 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Discover the Power of Dow Dominator – Your Tool for Trading US30

The Dow Dominator is an Expert Advisor built to help you trade the US30 index effectively. Here’s why you should consider using it:

  1. Smart Trading: This EA uses smart strategies to find the best times to enter and exit trades, helping you make money more consistently.

  2. Reliable Performance: We’ve tested Dow Dominator in different market conditions, and it has proven to work well, giving you a reliable tool for trading.

  3. Easy to Use: It doesn't matter if you're new to trading or have been doing it for a while – Dow Dominator is easy to set up and start using right away.

  4. Protects Your Money: Our EA comes with built-in features to manage risks, which means it looks out for your money by avoiding big losses.

  5. Clear Results: We show you how the EA performs, so you can see its successes and make sure it’s the right fit for you.

  6. Help When You Need It: If you subscribe, you’ll get help whenever you need it and free updates to keep the EA working great.

Join others who are benefiting from Dow Dominator. Subscribe today and start making more out of your trades!



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 17:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 20:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 17:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 290 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 132 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.13 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.12 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
DowDominator
300USD al mese
-0%
0
0
USD
4.3K
EUR
44
96%
598
73%
1%
0.85
-1.16
EUR
35%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.