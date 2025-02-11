SignauxSections
Albi Zeka

DowDominator

Albi Zeka
0 avis
44 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 300 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
598
Bénéfice trades:
441 (73.74%)
Perte trades:
157 (26.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
67.22 EUR
Pire transaction:
-224.60 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 163.79 EUR (533 412 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 859.35 EUR (489 681 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (358.28 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
358.28 EUR (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
1.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.87%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
20 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.46
Longs trades:
314 (52.51%)
Courts trades:
284 (47.49%)
Facteur de profit:
0.86
Rendement attendu:
-1.16 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
9.44 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-30.95 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-451.54 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-672.07 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.18%
Prévision annuelle:
-50.76%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
747.80 EUR
Maximal:
1 496.77 EUR (71.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.48% (1 496.77 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
13.05% (245.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 529
EURUSD 35
GBPUSD 34
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 -569
EURUSD -259
GBPUSD 35
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 44K
EURUSD -456
GBPUSD 315
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +67.22 EUR
Pire transaction: -225 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +358.28 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -451.54 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.29 × 433
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.47 × 133
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 99
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 486
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
96 plus...
Discover the Power of Dow Dominator – Your Tool for Trading US30

The Dow Dominator is an Expert Advisor built to help you trade the US30 index effectively. Here’s why you should consider using it:

  1. Smart Trading: This EA uses smart strategies to find the best times to enter and exit trades, helping you make money more consistently.

  2. Reliable Performance: We’ve tested Dow Dominator in different market conditions, and it has proven to work well, giving you a reliable tool for trading.

  3. Easy to Use: It doesn't matter if you're new to trading or have been doing it for a while – Dow Dominator is easy to set up and start using right away.

  4. Protects Your Money: Our EA comes with built-in features to manage risks, which means it looks out for your money by avoiding big losses.

  5. Clear Results: We show you how the EA performs, so you can see its successes and make sure it’s the right fit for you.

  6. Help When You Need It: If you subscribe, you’ll get help whenever you need it and free updates to keep the EA working great.

Join others who are benefiting from Dow Dominator. Subscribe today and start making more out of your trades!



Aucun avis
