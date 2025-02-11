- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|529
|EURUSD
|35
|GBPUSD
|34
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|-569
|EURUSD
|-259
|GBPUSD
|35
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|44K
|EURUSD
|-456
|GBPUSD
|315
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.29 × 433
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 133
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 99
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.57 × 486
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
Discover the Power of Dow Dominator – Your Tool for Trading US30
The Dow Dominator is an Expert Advisor built to help you trade the US30 index effectively. Here’s why you should consider using it:
-
Smart Trading: This EA uses smart strategies to find the best times to enter and exit trades, helping you make money more consistently.
-
Reliable Performance: We’ve tested Dow Dominator in different market conditions, and it has proven to work well, giving you a reliable tool for trading.
-
Easy to Use: It doesn't matter if you're new to trading or have been doing it for a while – Dow Dominator is easy to set up and start using right away.
-
Protects Your Money: Our EA comes with built-in features to manage risks, which means it looks out for your money by avoiding big losses.
-
Clear Results: We show you how the EA performs, so you can see its successes and make sure it’s the right fit for you.
-
Help When You Need It: If you subscribe, you’ll get help whenever you need it and free updates to keep the EA working great.
Join others who are benefiting from Dow Dominator. Subscribe today and start making more out of your trades!
