Thanh Nguyen Chi

XXXCAD

Thanh Nguyen Chi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
42 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
545
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
397 (72.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
148 (27.16%)
En iyi işlem:
76.55 USD
En kötü işlem:
-79.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 104.26 USD (101 244 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 538.51 USD (71 005 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (86.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
131.79 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.37%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.87
Alış işlemleri:
183 (33.58%)
Satış işlemleri:
362 (66.42%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.37
Beklenen getiri:
1.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-647.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-647.43 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
0.66%
Yıllık tahmin:
8.00%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
143.88 USD
Maksimum:
649.52 USD (6.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.36% (651.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.85% (599.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 192
EURCAD 188
NZDCAD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 5
EURCAD 460
NZDCAD 102
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 9.7K
EURCAD 15K
NZDCAD 5.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +76.55 USD
En kötü işlem: -80 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +86.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -647.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 daha fazla...
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 13:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 01:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.01 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.69% of days out of 145 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.14 16:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.08 01:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
