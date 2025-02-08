SignauxSections
Thanh Nguyen Chi

XXXCAD

Thanh Nguyen Chi
0 avis
Fiabilité
42 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
545
Bénéfice trades:
397 (72.84%)
Perte trades:
148 (27.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
76.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-79.88 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 104.26 USD (101 244 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 538.23 USD (71 005 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (86.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
131.79 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
96.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.37%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.87
Longs trades:
183 (33.58%)
Courts trades:
362 (66.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.37
Rendement attendu:
1.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.39 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-647.43 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-647.43 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.66%
Prévision annuelle:
8.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
143.88 USD
Maximal:
649.52 USD (6.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.36% (651.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.85% (599.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 192
EURCAD 188
NZDCAD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 5
EURCAD 460
NZDCAD 102
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 9.7K
EURCAD 15K
NZDCAD 5.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +76.55 USD
Pire transaction: -80 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +86.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -647.43 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 175
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.86 × 271
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 227
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
XXXCAD EA - Your Gateway to Effortless Forex Profits!

TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY!

Are you tired of missed opportunities and sleepless nights monitoring the markets? XXXCAD Expert Advisor is your solution to consistent, stress-free trading success!

🚀 PROVEN RESULTS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES:

  • IMPRESSIVE 74.1% WIN RATE - The numbers don't lie!
  • ALREADY GENERATED $388.46 from just a $10,000 account in weeks!
  • GROWING STEADILY at 4% since 2024 - while others struggle!

🛡️ UNMATCHED SAFETY FEATURES:

  • INCREDIBLY LOW 1% MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN - Your capital is protected!
  • TRADER GUARD TECHNOLOGY - Automatically closes ALL losing positions if losses exceed 6%!
  • EMERGENCY PROTECTION SYSTEM - Built-in safeguards activate at 15% loss to prevent catastrophic drawdowns!
  • PERFECT BALANCE of Buy and Sell positions
  • ONLY 7.7% DEPOSIT LOAD - Sleep peacefully knowing your account is secure!

⏱️ TIME-TESTED & BATTLE-PROVEN:

  • RIGOROUS 5-YEAR BACKTEST - Thoroughly tested across all market conditions!
  • 2 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL REAL TRADING - Not just theory, but proven in real markets!
  • LIVE ACCOUNT SIGNAL - This is the actual live trading account created after consistent success!

💰 SCALE YOUR PROFITS WITH SMART COPYING:

  • EXCEPTIONAL PROFIT-TO-DRAWDOWN RATIO - This account maintains low drawdown for safety, which means the visible profits appear modest
  • MULTIPLY YOUR RETURNS - Want 10x the profits? Simply open an account with 10x the drawdown amount of our account and copy with 10x the volume!
  • CUSTOMIZABLE RISK LEVELS - Scale your investment according to your risk tolerance!

⚡ WHY WAIT WHEN OTHERS ARE PROFITING RIGHT NOW?

  • 100% TRADING ACTIVITY - Never miss a profitable opportunity!
  • SPECIALIZED IN LUCRATIVE CAD PAIRS - AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURCAD
  • PROFESSIONALLY DEVELOPED by trading expert Thanh Nguyen Chi

🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER - ACT NOW! 🔥

For just $30/month - less than a dollar a day - you can have this powerful trading algorithm working for you 24/7!

DON'T MISS OUT! While you're reading this, our current subscribers are watching their accounts grow automatically!

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Forex is a high-risk investment channel. Only invest money you can afford to lose.

👉 SUBSCRIBE TODAY and join successful traders who've already discovered the XXXCAD advantage!

"The best time to start was yesterday. The second best time is NOW!"


Aucun avis
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 13:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 01:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.01 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.69% of days out of 145 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.14 16:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.08 01:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
