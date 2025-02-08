SegnaliSezioni
XXXCAD

Thanh Nguyen Chi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
42 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
545
Profit Trade:
397 (72.84%)
Loss Trade:
148 (27.16%)
Best Trade:
76.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-79.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 104.26 USD (101 244 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 538.51 USD (71 005 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (86.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
131.79 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
96.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.37%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.87
Long Trade:
183 (33.58%)
Short Trade:
362 (66.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
1.04 USD
Profitto medio:
5.30 USD
Perdita media:
-10.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-647.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-647.43 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
0.66%
Previsione annuale:
8.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
143.88 USD
Massimale:
649.52 USD (6.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.36% (651.84 USD)
Per equità:
5.85% (599.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 192
EURCAD 188
NZDCAD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 5
EURCAD 460
NZDCAD 102
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 9.7K
EURCAD 15K
NZDCAD 5.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +76.55 USD
Worst Trade: -80 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +86.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -647.43 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 più
XXXCAD EA - Your Gateway to Effortless Forex Profits!

TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY!

Are you tired of missed opportunities and sleepless nights monitoring the markets? XXXCAD Expert Advisor is your solution to consistent, stress-free trading success!

🚀 PROVEN RESULTS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES:

  • IMPRESSIVE 74.1% WIN RATE - The numbers don't lie!
  • ALREADY GENERATED $388.46 from just a $10,000 account in weeks!
  • GROWING STEADILY at 4% since 2024 - while others struggle!

🛡️ UNMATCHED SAFETY FEATURES:

  • INCREDIBLY LOW 1% MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN - Your capital is protected!
  • TRADER GUARD TECHNOLOGY - Automatically closes ALL losing positions if losses exceed 6%!
  • EMERGENCY PROTECTION SYSTEM - Built-in safeguards activate at 15% loss to prevent catastrophic drawdowns!
  • PERFECT BALANCE of Buy and Sell positions
  • ONLY 7.7% DEPOSIT LOAD - Sleep peacefully knowing your account is secure!

⏱️ TIME-TESTED & BATTLE-PROVEN:

  • RIGOROUS 5-YEAR BACKTEST - Thoroughly tested across all market conditions!
  • 2 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL REAL TRADING - Not just theory, but proven in real markets!
  • LIVE ACCOUNT SIGNAL - This is the actual live trading account created after consistent success!

💰 SCALE YOUR PROFITS WITH SMART COPYING:

  • EXCEPTIONAL PROFIT-TO-DRAWDOWN RATIO - This account maintains low drawdown for safety, which means the visible profits appear modest
  • MULTIPLY YOUR RETURNS - Want 10x the profits? Simply open an account with 10x the drawdown amount of our account and copy with 10x the volume!
  • CUSTOMIZABLE RISK LEVELS - Scale your investment according to your risk tolerance!

⚡ WHY WAIT WHEN OTHERS ARE PROFITING RIGHT NOW?

  • 100% TRADING ACTIVITY - Never miss a profitable opportunity!
  • SPECIALIZED IN LUCRATIVE CAD PAIRS - AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURCAD
  • PROFESSIONALLY DEVELOPED by trading expert Thanh Nguyen Chi

🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER - ACT NOW! 🔥

For just $30/month - less than a dollar a day - you can have this powerful trading algorithm working for you 24/7!

DON'T MISS OUT! While you're reading this, our current subscribers are watching their accounts grow automatically!

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Forex is a high-risk investment channel. Only invest money you can afford to lose.

👉 SUBSCRIBE TODAY and join successful traders who've already discovered the XXXCAD advantage!

"The best time to start was yesterday. The second best time is NOW!"


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 13:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 01:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.01 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.69% of days out of 145 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.14 16:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.08 01:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
XXXCAD
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
42
96%
545
72%
97%
1.36
1.04
USD
6%
1:30
Copia

