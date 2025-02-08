- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|192
|EURCAD
|188
|NZDCAD
|165
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|5
|EURCAD
|460
|NZDCAD
|102
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|9.7K
|EURCAD
|15K
|NZDCAD
|5.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.11 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.85 × 274
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 230
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY!
Are you tired of missed opportunities and sleepless nights monitoring the markets? XXXCAD Expert Advisor is your solution to consistent, stress-free trading success!
🚀 PROVEN RESULTS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES:
- IMPRESSIVE 74.1% WIN RATE - The numbers don't lie!
- ALREADY GENERATED $388.46 from just a $10,000 account in weeks!
- GROWING STEADILY at 4% since 2024 - while others struggle!
🛡️ UNMATCHED SAFETY FEATURES:
- INCREDIBLY LOW 1% MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN - Your capital is protected!
- TRADER GUARD TECHNOLOGY - Automatically closes ALL losing positions if losses exceed 6%!
- EMERGENCY PROTECTION SYSTEM - Built-in safeguards activate at 15% loss to prevent catastrophic drawdowns!
- PERFECT BALANCE of Buy and Sell positions
- ONLY 7.7% DEPOSIT LOAD - Sleep peacefully knowing your account is secure!
⏱️ TIME-TESTED & BATTLE-PROVEN:
- RIGOROUS 5-YEAR BACKTEST - Thoroughly tested across all market conditions!
- 2 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL REAL TRADING - Not just theory, but proven in real markets!
- LIVE ACCOUNT SIGNAL - This is the actual live trading account created after consistent success!
💰 SCALE YOUR PROFITS WITH SMART COPYING:
- EXCEPTIONAL PROFIT-TO-DRAWDOWN RATIO - This account maintains low drawdown for safety, which means the visible profits appear modest
- MULTIPLY YOUR RETURNS - Want 10x the profits? Simply open an account with 10x the drawdown amount of our account and copy with 10x the volume!
- CUSTOMIZABLE RISK LEVELS - Scale your investment according to your risk tolerance!
⚡ WHY WAIT WHEN OTHERS ARE PROFITING RIGHT NOW?
- 100% TRADING ACTIVITY - Never miss a profitable opportunity!
- SPECIALIZED IN LUCRATIVE CAD PAIRS - AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURCAD
- PROFESSIONALLY DEVELOPED by trading expert Thanh Nguyen Chi
🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER - ACT NOW! 🔥
For just $30/month - less than a dollar a day - you can have this powerful trading algorithm working for you 24/7!
DON'T MISS OUT! While you're reading this, our current subscribers are watching their accounts grow automatically!
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE:
Forex is a high-risk investment channel. Only invest money you can afford to lose.
👉 SUBSCRIBE TODAY and join successful traders who've already discovered the XXXCAD advantage!
"The best time to start was yesterday. The second best time is NOW!"
USD
USD
USD