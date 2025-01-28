SinyallerBölümler
KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD

TraderAUDCAD

KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
44 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 92%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 035
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
630 (60.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
405 (39.13%)
En iyi işlem:
45.09 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-41.62 GBP
Brüt kâr:
1 984.24 GBP (149 676 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 403.89 GBP (73 853 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
52 (139.36 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
139.36 GBP (52)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.84%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
96.62%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
30
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.41
Alış işlemleri:
409 (39.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
626 (60.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.41
Beklenen getiri:
0.56 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
3.15 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-3.47 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
195 (-361.92 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-411.48 GBP (20)
Aylık büyüme:
-18.18%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 GBP
Maksimum:
411.48 GBP (25.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.26% (361.92 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
82.82% (1 166.99 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1031
US30 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 671
US30 77
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 68K
US30 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +45.09 GBP
En kötü işlem: -42 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 52
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 20
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +139.36 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -361.92 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.20 × 5
Mtrading-Live
0.33 × 3
UniverseWheel-Live
0.36 × 22
ICMarkets-Live09
0.44 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.48 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.56 × 118
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.57 × 7
ICMarkets-Live06
0.66 × 119
ICMarkets-Live02
0.72 × 415
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.75 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.78 × 1054
ICMarkets-Live08
0.80 × 164
ICMarkets-Live05
0.85 × 303
ICMarkets-Live12
0.90 × 141
Tickmill-Live02
0.91 × 256
🚀 TraderCAD – The Ultimate AUD/CAD Signal for Serious Traders! 🚀

💰 Real Money, Real Results – Follow a Proven, Low-Risk Trading Strategy!

What if you could grow your account with precision, confidence, and a proven trading system? TraderCAD is your shortcut to success – a real-money signal backed by an FTMO 500K funded trader, built for steady, low-risk profits with zero gambling or reckless risks.

🔥 Why You Should Subscribe to TraderCAD TODAY 🔥

Proven Real Money Strategy – First trade placed on November 25, 2024, with a 34.72% growth so far!
High Win Rate – 75.72% Accuracy – Out of 206 trades, 156 have been winners 💥
Professional Risk ManagementMax Drawdown: Just 5.31%! Your account stays safe 🔒
High Profitability – 2.42 Profit Factor – Earn £2.44 per trade on average!
Exclusive Focus on AUD/CAD – No distractions, just one ultra-optimized strategy for maximum results 🚀
Real Money, No Demo Tricks – This isn’t a paper trading experiment. It’s the same approach I use on my FTMO 500K account

💎 Who is TraderCAD For?

🔹 Traders who want steady, stress-free growth instead of reckless gambling
🔹 Beginners who need a professional system to follow and copy trades effortlessly
🔹 Busy professionals who want an automated way to profit from Forex
🔹 FTMO aspirants looking to see how a real FTMO trader operates

💰 Subscription Details – Act Fast Before the Price Increases!

🔥 Join today for just $30/month! – Price will increase as more subscribers join!
🔥 Risk-free opportunity – Cancel anytime, no long-term commitment!
🔥 Copy & Profit with ZERO Effort – Just subscribe and let the strategy work for you!

⚠️ Warning: Limited Spots Available!

Not everyone can join – This strategy works best with a limited group of serious traders
Avoid FOMO!Once spots are full, the price will increase, and entry will close!

💥 Don’t waste months trying to trade alone! Let a PROVEN FTMO TRADER handle it for you!

📲 SUBSCRIBE NOW and start copying profitable trades TODAY! 🚀


İnceleme yok
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

