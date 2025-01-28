- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1031
|US30
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|671
|US30
|77
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|68K
|US30
|8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-HongKong.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.20 × 5
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.44 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.48 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.56 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.66 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.72 × 415
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.75 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.78 × 1054
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.80 × 164
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.85 × 303
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.90 × 141
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.91 × 256
🚀 TraderCAD – The Ultimate AUD/CAD Signal for Serious Traders! 🚀
💰 Real Money, Real Results – Follow a Proven, Low-Risk Trading Strategy!
What if you could grow your account with precision, confidence, and a proven trading system? TraderCAD is your shortcut to success – a real-money signal backed by an FTMO 500K funded trader, built for steady, low-risk profits with zero gambling or reckless risks.
🔥 Why You Should Subscribe to TraderCAD TODAY 🔥
✅ Proven Real Money Strategy – First trade placed on November 25, 2024, with a 34.72% growth so far!
✅ High Win Rate – 75.72% Accuracy – Out of 206 trades, 156 have been winners 💥
✅ Professional Risk Management – Max Drawdown: Just 5.31%! Your account stays safe 🔒
✅ High Profitability – 2.42 Profit Factor – Earn £2.44 per trade on average!
✅ Exclusive Focus on AUD/CAD – No distractions, just one ultra-optimized strategy for maximum results 🚀
✅ Real Money, No Demo Tricks – This isn’t a paper trading experiment. It’s the same approach I use on my FTMO 500K account
💎 Who is TraderCAD For?
🔹 Traders who want steady, stress-free growth instead of reckless gambling
🔹 Beginners who need a professional system to follow and copy trades effortlessly
🔹 Busy professionals who want an automated way to profit from Forex
🔹 FTMO aspirants looking to see how a real FTMO trader operates
💰 Subscription Details – Act Fast Before the Price Increases!
🔥 Join today for just $30/month! – Price will increase as more subscribers join!
🔥 Risk-free opportunity – Cancel anytime, no long-term commitment!
🔥 Copy & Profit with ZERO Effort – Just subscribe and let the strategy work for you!
⚠️ Warning: Limited Spots Available!
❌ Not everyone can join – This strategy works best with a limited group of serious traders
❌ Avoid FOMO! – Once spots are full, the price will increase, and entry will close!
💥 Don’t waste months trying to trade alone! Let a PROVEN FTMO TRADER handle it for you!
📲 SUBSCRIBE NOW and start copying profitable trades TODAY! 🚀
⚠️ Transparency Notice: A recent technical error caused an unusual drawdown, but this is an exception—not the norm. ✅ Typical Drawdown: Maintained between 4%–5% 📈 Strategy Focus: Low-risk, high-probability setups with strict risk management 💡 Trading Style: Intraday and swing trading based on price action and momentum confirmation 🔒 Capital protection is the core of my system. I do not over-leverage. My commitment: To deliver steady growth with minimal risk. If you're looking for consistent results with limited drawdown, you're in the right place.
