KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD

TraderAUDCAD

KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD
0 avis
Fiabilité
44 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 92%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 035
Bénéfice trades:
630 (60.86%)
Perte trades:
405 (39.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
45.09 GBP
Pire transaction:
-41.62 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
1 984.24 GBP (149 676 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 403.89 GBP (73 853 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
52 (139.36 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
139.36 GBP (52)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
64.84%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
96.62%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.41
Longs trades:
409 (39.52%)
Courts trades:
626 (60.48%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
0.56 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
3.15 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-3.47 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
195 (-361.92 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-411.48 GBP (20)
Croissance mensuelle:
-16.86%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
411.48 GBP (25.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.26% (361.92 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
82.82% (1 166.99 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1031
US30 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 671
US30 77
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 68K
US30 8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +45.09 GBP
Pire transaction: -42 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 52
Pertes consécutives maximales: 20
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +139.36 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -361.92 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.20 × 5
Mtrading-Live
0.33 × 3
UniverseWheel-Live
0.36 × 22
ICMarkets-Live09
0.44 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.48 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.56 × 118
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.57 × 7
ICMarkets-Live06
0.66 × 119
ICMarkets-Live02
0.72 × 415
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.75 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.78 × 1054
ICMarkets-Live08
0.80 × 164
ICMarkets-Live05
0.85 × 303
ICMarkets-Live12
0.90 × 141
Tickmill-Live02
0.91 × 256
201 plus...
🚀 TraderCAD – The Ultimate AUD/CAD Signal for Serious Traders! 🚀

💰 Real Money, Real Results – Follow a Proven, Low-Risk Trading Strategy!

What if you could grow your account with precision, confidence, and a proven trading system? TraderCAD is your shortcut to success – a real-money signal backed by an FTMO 500K funded trader, built for steady, low-risk profits with zero gambling or reckless risks.

🔥 Why You Should Subscribe to TraderCAD TODAY 🔥

Proven Real Money Strategy – First trade placed on November 25, 2024, with a 34.72% growth so far!
High Win Rate – 75.72% Accuracy – Out of 206 trades, 156 have been winners 💥
Professional Risk ManagementMax Drawdown: Just 5.31%! Your account stays safe 🔒
High Profitability – 2.42 Profit Factor – Earn £2.44 per trade on average!
Exclusive Focus on AUD/CAD – No distractions, just one ultra-optimized strategy for maximum results 🚀
Real Money, No Demo Tricks – This isn’t a paper trading experiment. It’s the same approach I use on my FTMO 500K account

💎 Who is TraderCAD For?

🔹 Traders who want steady, stress-free growth instead of reckless gambling
🔹 Beginners who need a professional system to follow and copy trades effortlessly
🔹 Busy professionals who want an automated way to profit from Forex
🔹 FTMO aspirants looking to see how a real FTMO trader operates

💰 Subscription Details – Act Fast Before the Price Increases!

🔥 Join today for just $30/month! – Price will increase as more subscribers join!
🔥 Risk-free opportunity – Cancel anytime, no long-term commitment!
🔥 Copy & Profit with ZERO Effort – Just subscribe and let the strategy work for you!

⚠️ Warning: Limited Spots Available!

Not everyone can join – This strategy works best with a limited group of serious traders
Avoid FOMO!Once spots are full, the price will increase, and entry will close!

💥 Don’t waste months trying to trade alone! Let a PROVEN FTMO TRADER handle it for you!

📲 SUBSCRIBE NOW and start copying profitable trades TODAY! 🚀


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 23:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 11:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.10 14:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.10 03:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 07:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 20:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.05 19:26 2025.06.05 19:26:13  

⚠️ Transparency Notice: A recent technical error caused an unusual drawdown, but this is an exception—not the norm. ✅ Typical Drawdown: Maintained between 4%–5% 📈 Strategy Focus: Low-risk, high-probability setups with strict risk management 💡 Trading Style: Intraday and swing trading based on price action and momentum confirmation 🔒 Capital protection is the core of my system. I do not over-leverage. My commitment: To deliver steady growth with minimal risk. If you're looking for consistent results with limited drawdown, you're in the right place.

2025.04.23 00:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.17 05:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 23:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
