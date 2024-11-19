Mimimum capital 1,000

My strict rules are :



- 0.5% per day (means $5 ) which means 10% per month at least



- no residual DD as often as possible in the evening

- 20 MAXI positions open simultaneously - If pos opened on gold so 3 pos. maximum



- non systematic SL on each position but I put SL when I feel as needed on certain positions



The signal is reset to 1,000 after each zero DD .

A RoboForex account is required to copy the signal correctly : MT5-Pro ​​account - Hedge Yes - Leverage 1:500



You will be welcome there. Thank you.



