Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger

CAVE CANEM

Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger
0 avis
Fiabilité
45 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 476%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 216
Bénéfice trades:
4 046 (95.96%)
Perte trades:
170 (4.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
38.24 EUR
Pire transaction:
-91.97 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
3 444.64 EUR (4 179 000 pips)
Perte brute:
-691.17 EUR (621 142 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
559 (422.79 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
444.09 EUR (206)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
87.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
193.45%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
11.07
Longs trades:
3 953 (93.76%)
Courts trades:
263 (6.24%)
Facteur de profit:
4.98
Rendement attendu:
0.65 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.85 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.07 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-80.19 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-183.19 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.30%
Prévision annuelle:
100.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
44.22 EUR
Maximal:
248.68 EUR (20.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.75% (248.68 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
95.03% (888.48 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1941
.US30Cash 768
.USTECHCash 617
.DE40Cash 473
.JP225Cash 257
GBPUSD 151
.US500Cash 5
USDCHF 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
.US30Cash 133
.USTECHCash 71
.DE40Cash 158
.JP225Cash 129
GBPUSD 91
.US500Cash 1
USDCHF 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8M
.US30Cash 232K
.USTECHCash 107K
.DE40Cash 158K
.JP225Cash 258K
GBPUSD 8K
.US500Cash 1.3K
USDCHF 203
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +38.24 EUR
Pire transaction: -92 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 206
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +422.79 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -80.19 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 6
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 28
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 399
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 4
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 10
CDGGlobal-Server
0.00 × 21
GerchikCo-MT5
0.00 × 38
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
FocusMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 36
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 514
Capital mimimun 1 000

Mes règles strictes sont :

- 0,5% par jour (5 €) soit 10% par mois,

- pas de DD résiduel le plus souvent possible le soir,

- 20 positions MAXI ouvertes simultanément dont 3 au maximum sur l'OR (Gold),

- SL non systématique, je n'en mets que si je le juge nécessaire de sécuriser les positions,

- le signal est remis à 1 000 après chaque DD nul.
_________________________________________________________________

Un compte RoboForex est nécessaire pour copier correctement le signal : compte MT5-Pro - Hedge Yes - Effet de levier 1:500

Un passage par mon lien de parrainage serait apprécié : h***s://my.roboforex.com/en/?a=yavt

Un groupe Telegram d'informations sur le signal donne au moins une fois par jour des nouvelles : h***s://t.me/+0FiwlO4asG1iZGY0

Vous y serez les bienvenus



2025.09.24 20:03
2025.09.24 20:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 16:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 12:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 11:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.20 07:38 2025.09.20 07:38:39  

Week 38: Bad week. The residual DD is still present and has increased significantly (-635 vs. -355). We only earned €36 and the net balance reached €2,397. The total is +475% and we are only at +5% for this month. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD but it is taking a long time. Let's not lose patience or confidence and have a good weekend everyone.

2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.13 06:57 2025.09.13 06:57:44  

Week 37: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, unfortunately stronger this week due to the GOLD now being the majority in the portfolio (-365 against -180). We have 6 additional positions in the portfolio. We gained almost €53 this week and the net balance reached €2,630. The overall percentage is +468% and for the start of the month, we are at more than 4%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal, which is unfortunately taking much longer than expected. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.

2025.09.12 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 07:45 2025.08.30 07:45:07  

Week 35: Good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, but significantly reduced (-112 against -317). We earned nearly €89 this week, notably thanks to the rebound of XAU, and the net balance reached €2,762. The overall percentage is +428%, and for the whole month, the objective has been reached, as we are at +11% and have earned +€298 in August. The main objective remains to clear this residual DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal. We hope that September will allow this. Have a good week and a good weekend, everyone.

2025.08.23 06:56 2025.08.23 06:56:27  

Week 34: Good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, but much reduced with 2 fewer positions on XAU (-317 against -504). We earned almost €43 this week and the net balance reached €2,469. The overall percentage is +428% and for the whole month we are at almost 8%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal. Good week and good weekend to all.

2025.08.16 07:46 2025.08.16 07:46:25  

Week 33: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, of course, unfortunately stronger this week because of the GOLD which is now the majority in the portfolio (-504 vs -201). We gained almost €39 this week and the net balance reached €2,238. The overall percentage is +420% and for the beginning of this month, we are at more than 6%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal. Good week and good weekend to all.

2025.08.09 06:53 2025.08.09 06:53:44  

Week 32: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it has reduced significantly this week (-201 vs. -321). We earned €90 this week and the net balance reached €2,503. The overall is +412% and for the start of the month we are at almost +5%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits. Good week and weekend to all.

2025.08.02 07:31 2025.08.02 07:31:48  

Week 31: A good last week of July. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it is reduced again this week (-321 against -386) in particular because I liquidated a loss-making DE40 position thanks to the small gains of Friday, August 1st. We gained €81 over the week and the net balance reached €2,293. The total is almost +15% for the month (+14.81%) for July. The main objective remains ALWAYS to erase this chronic DD – we went from 7 to 6 positions – and to bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits which are now substantial. Good week and good weekend to all.

2025.07.26 06:58 2025.07.26 06:58:48  

Week 30 : A good but short week. For reasons unknown to me, I was unable to place any trades on Thursday and Friday because the market was really weird and without a trend that I felt I could take advantage of. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it remains contained this week (-387 vs. -382). We gained €51 over these first three days of this week and the net balance reached €2,140. The total is +380% and for July, we are at +12%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD - we went from 13 to 7 positions - and to bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits. Good week and weekend to all.

2025.07.19 07:51 2025.07.19 07:51:17  

Week 29: Another good week. The residual DD is still there every night of course, but it remains contained this week (-382 against -315). We earned €82 this week and the NET balance reached €2,094. The total is +370% and by mid-July we are at +10%. Still the main objective is to erase this chronic DD and bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing accumulated profits. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.

2025.07.12 08:45 2025.07.12 08:45:20  

Week 28 : A good week again. The residual DD is still there every night of course but it is down again this week (-315 against -425). We earned €118 this week and the net balance reached €2,234. The overall is +360% and July is almost at +8%. I can't wait to wipe out this DD which has lasted too long though I withdrawed €125. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.

2025.07.06 17:45 2025.07.06 17:45:55  

Week 27: Another good week. The residual DD is still there every night, but it's down again this week (-425 vs. -772). 9 positions instead of 15. We earned almost €100 this week and the net balance is back up to over €2,000. The total is +329% and we ended June at +25%. I can't wait to wipe out this DD that has lasted too long in order to withdraw the funds earned and reset the signal to 1,000. It will come sooner or later. Have a good week and weekend everyone.

2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 13:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
